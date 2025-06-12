

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), through one of its subsidiaries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ELATEC, including Elatec GmbH and other group entities, from Summit Partners for 330 million euros on a cash-free, debt-free basis. ELATEC is a manufacturer of security and access technology specializing in RFID credentials and readers solutions designed in Germany and sold globally.



Allegion plc expects ELATEC to generate approximately 60 million euros-65 million euros in net sales in 2026 and be accretive to 2026 adjusted earnings per share.



