

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), and AbbVie announced that The Phase III VERONA study, which evaluated Venclexta or venetoclax in combination with azacitidine for patients with previously untreated higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.



The companies noted that the safety profile of the Venclexta combination was consistent with the known risk of the individual study medicines and no unexpected safety signals were observed.



According to the companies, the results of the VERONA study have no impact on the approved indications for Venclexta or any ongoing studies.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News