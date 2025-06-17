Camino Minerals Corp: Camino Announces High-Grade Channel Results of 7 Meters @ 4.3% Copper, 25.5 ppm Silver and 18 meters @ 1.57 % Copper and 11.35 ppm Silver at Los Chapitos in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade copper channel results from the Katty prospect located in the Diva Trend, one of several prospective targets at the Company's Los Chapitos Copper Project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") in Peru. A total of 12 excavated channels were completed at the prospect and all channels contained significant high-grade intercepts of copper with associated silver (Table 1). Los Chapitos is Camino's second copper project with partner Nittetsu Mining Co, Ltd. ("Nittetsu"), which can earn a 35% interest in Los Chapitos once it completes a total investment of CDN$10 Million (see news release dated June 14, 2023). Rio Tinto, a major copper producer, recently staked claims adjacent to Los Chapitos (see news release dated May 17, 2024). Camino is also advancing its mine development project, the Puquios Copper Project, with Nittetsu Mining in Chile (see news release dated April 17, 2025).

Highlights:

New channel results include: 18 meters @ 1.57 % Cu and 11.36 ppm Ag 12 meters @ 2.3% Cu and 21.13 ppm Ag 7 meters @ 4.3% Cu and 25.5 ppm Ag

Copper mineralization associated with copper oxide and sulfides hosted in intrusive rocks in contact with volcanic rocks.

Channel sampling located along newly identified Maqui fault, a secondary fault along the established Diva copper corridor.

Strong positive correlation between copper and silver mineralization.

Rock samples are representative, non-selective, continuous channel samples (each 1-2m in width) of various rock types including intrusive or volcanic rocks.

Exploration continues along the Maqui fault at Katty to identify and prioritize drilling targets for the next drilling campaign.

Currently, the focus is on extending the mineral occurrence zone, evaluating geological connections with both the Katty zone, the Koji South zone to explore for a possible connection to the Adriana zone, that has demonstrated the most continuous and significant copper mineralized zone at Los Chapitos with over 20,000 meters of drilling completed. If mineralization continuity is confirmed through exploration that connects Katty and Koji zones to Adriana, the overall mineral system could be significant.

"The recent channel results with copper grades as high as 2 to 4% copper and associated silver mineralization over significant intervals, are some of our best channel samples at Los Chapitos in a new area about 1 km south of our main Adriana zone of copper mineralization," commented Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "Katty is an area with insights developed over the past year by our partner Nittetsu and our Peru geological team and consultants, we are now able to re-evaluate the potential with a fresh perspective to connect and grow copper mineralization in this area. Over the next 6 months, Camino remains active with exploration drilling in Peru, while we advance our Puquios copper mine development in Chile."

"The channel sampling spans an area of over 500 meters. We have seen similar mineralization in the Adriana zone, located 1 km away, where historical drilling intercepts have demonstrated high-grade copper at depth including 4.5 meters of 5.01% copper from 245.5 m in drillhole DCH-012 (see news release dated May 26, 2020). The high-grade copper intervals in the recent channels such as 7 meters of 4.3% copper are at surface," said Jose Bassan, consulting geologist at Los Chapitos.

Alexandra Lostaunau, Camino geologist commented, "While the upcoming planned drilling campaign will continue to prioritize and target near-surface copper oxides, we will also consider copper sulfide targets at depth, providing additional opportunities for larger discoveries. Over the last six months, our team conducted detailed geological mapping at a 1:2,000 scale, with a clear objective to better understand the style and size potential of mineralization present at Katty. This detailed work has yielded results that exceeded our expectations."

Figure 1. Location of the main exploration targets, Katty's target highlighted in green.

Figure 2. Highlights of copper channel results at L, K.

The photographs show high-grade 2% to 4% copper oxides and sulfides such as bornite.

Detailed geological mapping at a scale of 1:2000 within the Katty target has resulted in the discovery of new zones with copper oxide mineralization and the assignment of new high-value targets such as Maqui, Piloto, and Katty (Figure 3). Exploration activities have been focused on the mapping and sampling of copper oxides throughout the Diva Trend and secondary faults to it in the Maqui Fault. The mineralization style is Cu-Ag in the form of mantos hosted in dioritic porphyry (intrusive rock) in contact with andesitic crystalline tuff (volcanic rock) and consists of copper oxides such as malachite, chrysocolla, atacamite, and copper wad accompanied by sulfides such as chalcopyrite, bornite and pyrite which is structurally controlled by the Maqui and Diva faults.

Copper oxide mineralization at the Katty target extends over an apparent surface area of ??approximately 700 meters by 650 meters. The area features ground cover interspersed with outcrops of copper oxide mineralization, suggesting continuity of the subsurface mineralized system.

The Camino geology team believes this mineralization could extend beyond the outcrop area, beneath the ground cover. To evaluate this possibility, a total of 42 samples were collected across 12 channels (Figure 3 and Table 1). All results yielded grades greater than 0.3% copper, reinforcing the potential of this area as a significant source of surface and near-surface mineralization.

Table 1. Summary of the channel sampling and best intercepts of copper and silver

Figure 3. Geological map of the Katty target and the location of the 12 channels.

Figure 4. Highlights of copper channel results at A, B, C ,D. The hand sample photographs show mainly copper oxides such as malachite and atacamite.

Figure 5. Highlights of copper channel results at E, F, G, H. The hand sample photographs show mainly copper oxides such as malachite, chrysocolla, copper wad and chalcopyrite.

The Katty target has shown good rock geochemical results, indicating the presence of a Cu-Ag mineralized system with high potential for discovery. These results significantly strengthen the geological model of the area and support the exploration approach adopted.

Based on the encouraging data, the Company is pleased to announce that it is in an advanced planning stage to begin the next drilling phase, with the goal of also evaluating the copper potential at depth for resource definition and enhancement. The Katty target is now emerging as one of the most promising areas within the 8 km Diva copper corridor at Los Chapitos.

The drilling target expressed in this release is conceptual in nature. The target has had insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Notes on Sampling

Industry standard chain of custody and QA/QC practices are followed with samples sent to Lima where they are analyzed by ICP-MS at ALS Chemex Labs' facility.

The final coordinates (East, North, Elevation, metric) taken to record the sample points were done with the GPS model (GPS MAP 64).

Channel samples are continuous samples collected with hammer and chisel over 1 to 2-meter intervals.

In areas of sporadic outcrop, samples are taken as semi-continuous rock chips therefore the samples are representative of the outcrop and non-selective. Samples were bagged and labelled in the field. Samples were sent to ALS laboratory in Lima.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. On October 7, 2024, Camino signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as Puquios, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the prospectivity of future exploration work at Los Chapitos, future planned drilling programs, and prospectivity for copper exploration in new targets. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those expected by management, that the Company may not realize the benefits of joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships with respect to the Company's properties, that the Company may be unable to obtain or may experience delays in obtaining any required authorizations and approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

