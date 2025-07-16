Camino Minerals Corp: Camino Announces High-Grade Copper, with Bornite, Trench Results of 90 Meters at 1.07 % Copper including 4 Meters at 3.05% Copper in New Mirador Zone at Los Chapitos in Peru

Appoints New CFO for the Copper Development Stage in Chile and Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade copper trench results from the Mirador prospect located in the Diva trend, one of several prospective targets at the Company's Los Chapitos Copper Project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") in Peru. The new mineralized body identified at Mirador could represent the northwesterly continuation of the Adriana mineralized copper zone where over 20,000 meters of drilling has been completed. There are clear lithological, mineralogical, and structural similarities observed at Adriana, Mirador, and Katty that share the same structural control across the Diva trend fault. Importantly, this primary and oxide copper surface exposure mineralization is within intrusive, potential source rocks, that typically underlay the volcanic Chocolate Formation. The package of volcanic Chocolate formation above exhibits more copper oxide manto style mineralization that may extend to the east and to depth (Figure 1). Camino is taking more samples and opening the ground with bulldozers to expose more bedrock, leading to more assay results in the coming weeks. A planned drilling campaign is likely to commence in September 2025. High-grade copper with bornite trench results are summarized in Table 1.

This discovery reinforces the view that Adriana and the discovery drillholes previously announced are part of a structurally connected and open system along several mineralized corridors including the Diva, La Estancia, and Atajo trends.

Highlights:

New channel results: 90meters @ 1.07 % Cu and 20.98 ppm Agincluding: 4 meters @ 3.05 % Cu and 86.55 ppm Ag 7 meters @ 2.05% Cu and 27.11 ppm Ag 7 meters @ 1.72% Cu and 51.66 ppm Ag 8 meters @ 1.53% Cu and 32.40 ppm Ag 19 meters @ 1.26% Cu and 16.71 ppm Ag

Copper mineralization is associated with copper oxide and sulfides hosted in intrusive rocks (monzodiorite).

Trench sampling is located along the established Diva trend copper corridor.

Strong positive correlation between copper and silver mineralization.

Prioritize targets at Mirador, Katty, Diana and Lourdes, with more results in the coming weeks, leading into a Fall drilling program.

Sombrero Blanco copper target along La Estancia trend planned for drilling next semester, once certain permits received.

"The high-grade Mirador target has nice showings of bornite, adding to its high-grade results of 90 m at 1.07% Cu, including grades over 3% Cu. The mineralization is within intrusives, which could be the source mineralizing rock for all the copper at Los Chapitos. With a package of Chocolate volcanic rocks above this outcrop, it appears that the successful Adriana zone, could potentially be repeating itself. The recent 1:2000 scale mapping approach with Nittetsu has yielded key new targets," said Jose Bassan, consulting geologist.

"We expect to provide more results in the coming weeks leading up to our next drilling campaign, planned to start in September 2025," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "Camino is expanding the discovery potential around the main Adriana zone with these new high-grade copper results from the Mirador zone to the north and the Katty zone to the south (see news release dated June 17, 2025)along the Diva trend. In addition, the Sombrero Blanco target along the La Estancia copper trend is another target that provides compelling upcoming district-scale exploration drilling at Los Chapitos."

Figure 1. Potential Extension of Adriana Copper Mineralization at Mirador and Katty

Los Chapitos is Camino's second copper project with partner Nittetsu Mining Co, Ltd. ("Nittetsu"), which can earn a 35% interest in Los Chapitos once it completes a total investment of CDN$10 Million (see news release dated June 14, 2023). Rio Tinto, a major copper producer, recently staked claims adjacent to Los Chapitos (see news release dated May 17, 2024). Camino is also advancing its mine development project, the Puquios Copper Project, with Nittetsu in Chile (see news release dated April 17, 2025).

Corporate Update

The Company is further pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shawn Turkington, CPA (CA), as Chief Financial Officer of Camino, effective as of August 1, 2025. Mr. Turkington is a senior finance executive with extensive experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, restructuring, and strategic advisory. He has held senior roles as CFO, in both public and private companies, guiding organizations through complex financial transformations, governance enhancements, and capital market transactions. With experience in Latin America, including Chile and Peru, Mr. Turkington brings valuable insights into stakeholder engagement, financial reporting and corporate finance to advance Camino's growth strategy.

Mr. Turkington will succeed Mr. David Baker, who will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of Camino effective August 1, 2025. Camino would like to thank Mr. David Baker for his valuable contributions and dedication to guiding the Company through the acquisition of the Puquios Copper Project in Chile. We appreciate his efforts and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.

Technical Work

The Company is in the advanced planning stage for an upcoming drilling campaign to prioritize drilling at Mirador, Katty, Lourdes, and Diana Zones of known copper mineralization. This new program aims to define the geometry and continuity of the mineralized system at depth and validate the high-grade copper and silver results observed at surface.

Recent geological mapping at a scale of 1:2,000 at the Mirador target has identified a new zone with copper and silver mineralization, composed of oxides such as malachite, chrysocolla and atacamite, as well as mixed associations with primary or secondary sulfides, highlighting the presence of bornite.

This mineralization is hosted in intrusive rocks of Monzodiorite composition, with predominantly chlorotic alteration, with a potassic background, related to a calcite-quartz-chlorite mineralogical assemblage. This is similar dioritic rock that is seen in the clasts of the high-grade breccias that act as feeders for disseminated manto mineralization. The mineralization style is Cu-Ag vein-shaped and within the Diva trend fault, an important structure that acts as the main conduit for the emplacement of mineralizing fluids.

Table 1. Summary of the trench sampling in the Mirador Zone, direction NW-N and best intercepts of copper and silver (see the Figure 4, left)

Figure 2. 90-meter trench at Mirador with representative samples obtained each meter resulting with high-grades of copper including bornite and associated silver.

Figure 3. Location of the main exploration targets at Los Chapitos (Mirador highlighted in green).

The copper oxide mineralization at the Mirador target extends over an apparent surface area of ??approximately 400 x 650 meters. The area features colluvial deposit cover interspersed with outcrops of copper oxide mineralization, which may also suggest the continuity of the orebody above the trench and at depth (Figure 1).

The structural continuity between Mirador, Adriana, and Katty suggests the existence of a district-scale mineralized system, which increases the exploration potential and size of the Los Chapitos project (Figure 4).

Figure 4.Geological map of the Mirador trench and copper target with Adriana and Katty Zones

The drilling target expressed in this release is conceptual in nature. The target has had insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Notes on sampling

Industry standard chain of custody and QA/QC practices are followed with samples sent to Lima where they are analyzed by ICP-MS at ALS Chemex Labs' facility.

The final coordinates (East, North, Elevation, metric) taken to record the sample points were done with the GPS model (GPS MAP 64).

Channel samples are continuous samples collected with hammer and chisel over 1 to 2-meter intervals.

In areas of sporadic outcrop, samples are taken as semi-continuous rock chips therefore the samples are representative of the outcrop and non-selective. Samples were bagged and labelled in the field. Samples were sent to ALS laboratory in Lima.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. On October 7, 2024, Camino signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile with Nittetsu Mining. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as Puquios, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

