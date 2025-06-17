Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Integration of a Personalized Supplement Service into Affordabletelehealthplan.com

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), a diversified fintech and healthtech company, today announced a significant enhancement to its Affordabletelehealthplan.com platform with the upcoming integration of personalized supplement service. This will allow Affordabletelehealthplan.com users to access customized vitamin and supplement recommendations directly through the platform, further expanding its comprehensive health and wellness offerings.

The personalized vitamin program utilizes a proprietary assessment to create tailored daily supplement packs based on individual health needs, lifestyle, and medications. Affordabletelehealthplan.com aims to provide its users with a more holistic and proactive approach to their health, moving beyond traditional telehealth consultations to include personalized nutritional support.

"We are thrilled to bring this innovative personalized supplement service to our Affordabletelehealthplan.com users," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "This integration represents another step in our commitment to offering a truly comprehensive and personalized health and wellness experience. We believe that combining convenient telehealth access with tailored nutritional support will empower our users to achieve better health outcomes and enhance their overall well-being."

Users will be able to complete their simple health questionnaire and assessment directly through a link provided by the Affordabletelehealthplan.com website. They will receive personalized recommendations, and have their custom supplement packs delivered directly to their homes.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC: SILS) is a diversified fintech, AI and blockchain development company with interests in various sectors, including healthcare technology. Through its Affordabletelehealthplan.com platform, the company is dedicated to providing accessible and affordable telehealth solutions to individuals and families. To get personalized supplements click here.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially1 from those expressed or implied in the statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,2 the successful integration of Persona Nutrition's service, market acceptance of the integrated platform, and other factors detailed in Silver Scott Mines, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Silver Scott Mines, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

