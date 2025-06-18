HEM will deploy the autonomous CA-1 robot for freshly prepared meals based on AI-robotics at gas and service stations

Circus SE's patented AI-powered technology sets a new standard for quality and convenience in on-the-go gastronomy for the mobility sector

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and robotics for the food service industry, has secured Deutsche Tamoil and its fuel station brand HEM as a new customer.

Together, they are planning for the deployment of the AI-powered cooking robot, the Circus Autonomy One (CA-1). With this move, HEM is setting a forward-looking milestone: in the future, freshly prepared meals will be created fully autonomously through an integrated robotics solution within the service station. This will, for the first time, enable real-world insights into scalability and customer experience.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring the CA-1 robot into the heart of mobility the dense network of gas and charging stations across Germany," says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE. "This is a major opportunity to make high-quality meals available everywhere and in the shortest time precisely where people are on the move."

"At HEM, we are always looking for innovative solutions to offer our customers genuine added value," says Carsten Pohl, Managing Director of Deutsche Tamoil GmbH. "The CA-1 allows us to implement a truly unique and innovative food offering at our stations. We look forward to taking this step into the future together and are excited for the rollout later this year."

In addition to the CA-1 robot, the full Circus AI-software will be deployed including a cloud-based point-of-sale system, real-time production control, user-friendly ordering terminals, and data-based performance monitoring ensuring consistently high-quality meals, anytime and anywhere.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

About HEM and Tamoil

Deutsche Tamoil GmbH, headquartered in Hamburg, is part of the Netherlands-based Oilinvest Group, which operates approximately 2,450 fuel stations and owns a refinery in Hamburg. With over 400 HEM stations in Germany, the company focuses not only on fuel sales but also actively invests in digital services and alternative energy sources to drive forward modern mobility solutions. Thanks to lean structures and efficient cost management, HEM is often able to offer fuel at lower prices than major competitors. For more information, visit www.hem-tankstelle.de or follow HEM on Facebook and Instagram.

