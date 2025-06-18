

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall and Anduril Industries announced a partnership to co-develop a suite of software-defined autonomous systems to extend the availability of autonomous mission systems. The companies said the partnership is a long-term shared investment in co-developing easily fielded systems tailored to the specific needs of each European regional market.



The partnership is starting with the development of: the integration of a European variant of Anduril's Barracuda as part of Anduril's family of low-cost, mass-producible autonomous air vehicles into Rheinmetall's digital sovereignty framework; the inclusion of a European variant of Anduril's Fury, a multi-mission group 5 autonomous air vehicle, into Rheinmetall's digital sovereignty framework; and the exploration of opportunities for solid rocket motors for European use leveraging Anduril's new production approaches.



Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, said: 'By integrating Anduril's solutions into Rheinmetall's European production set up and digital sovereignty framework, we're building on that foundation to bring new kinds of autonomous capabilities into service, ones that are quick to produce, modular, and aligned with NATO's evolving requirements.'



