K33 AB: K33 Completes Purchase of 5 BTC

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, announces the acquisition of 5 Bitcoin (BTC) for a total consideration of approximately SEK 5 million.

K33 recently launched a Bitcoin Treasury strategy and announced today the launch of a share issue to finance the purchase of up to 1000 Bitcoin, with a minimum of SEK 85 million secured through pre-commitments.



The company now holds 25 Bitcoin on its balance sheet and will continue to buy as funds from past and new investment rounds become available.



"We expect Bitcoin to be the best-performing asset in the coming years and will build our balance sheet in Bitcoin moving forward. This will give K33 direct exposure to the Bitcoin price and help unlock powerful synergies with our brokerage operation. Our ambition is to build a balance of at least 1000 BTC and then scale from there," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).