Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62U1) ("KWESST" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced tactical systems, today announced receipt of a first order from a defense systems integrator for prototypes of its newest generation of battlefield laser detection system ("BLDS") for a major North American armored vehicle program. On August 4, 2023, KWESST delivered earlier versions of the BLDS technology to an overseas NATO country through a European defense integrator.

"The order announced today is a major validation of the strategic importance of our latest BLDS technology," said Sean Homuth, President and CEO of KWESST. "It's a leap ahead in capability, combining low-cost in a flexible form factor for deployment in either soldier-worn or vehicle mounted configurations, enabling many more sensors to be deployed and networked for real-time situational awareness and drastically improved survivability of soldiers and high-value targets on the battlefield."

"The modern battlefield has changed," added Homuth. "Lasers are now a silent, invisible threat that can turn any soldier or vehicle into a target in seconds. BLDS gives them back those seconds so they have a fighting chance."

BLDS was developed in response to the increase in laser-guided threats on the battlefield, such as Laser Target Designators (LTDs), Laser Range Finders (LRFs), and beam-riding munitions. In modern conflicts - most notably Ukraine - these systems have dramatically increased the lethality of conventional weapons, enabling precision targeting of personnel, vehicles and fortifications with devastating effectiveness.

The non-networked BLDS prototypes on order are ready for delivery to the North American military armored vehicle program, subject to customary finalization of documentation. Once delivered, they will undergo performance testing of the lased-detection technology in a wide range of operational environments and scenarios in anticipation of the forthcoming fully-networked version.

For interested customers, KWESST expects to have prototypes available of fully-networked versions, incorporating its proprietary approach to real-time detection, classification and dissemination of laser threats by fall of 2025.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (FSE: 62U1) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/.

