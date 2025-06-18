Silver Scott Mines Inc.: Silver Scott Digital Secures Development Contract Worth Up to $135,000, Strengthening Tech Services Portfolio

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Silver Scott Digital, a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), today announced it has secured a significant development services contract with a minimum value of $85,000 and a potential upside of $135,000 based on project milestones. This engagement underscores the company's growing capabilities in delivering high-value digital solutions for its clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Scott Digital will provide custom development services tailored to the client's specific needs. While the client's identity remains confidential due to contractual agreements, the deal represents a key milestone in Silver Scott Digital's expansion as a trusted provider of technology solutions.

"This contract reflects the confidence clients have in our ability to deliver innovative and scalable digital solutions," said Stuart Fine, CEO. "With a guaranteed minimum of $85,000 and the potential to reach $135,000, this engagement not only contributes to our near-term revenue but also reinforces our position in the tech development space. We look forward to executing on this project and exploring additional opportunities with both new and existing clients."

The contract is expected to contribute to Silver Scott Digital's revenue over the coming months, with work commencing immediately. The company remains focused on expanding its client base and leveraging its technical expertise to drive long-term growth.

About Silver Scott Digital

Silver Scott Digital, a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS), specializes in providing cutting-edge digital solutions, including software development, system integration, and technology consulting. The company is committed to delivering high-impact results for businesses seeking to enhance their digital infrastructure.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified holding company with interests in technology, digital services, and resource exploration. Through its Silver Scott Digital division, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in the high-growth tech sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from the events, performance, and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Silver Scott Digital | Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Phone: 908-356-9852

Email: investors@silverscottmines.com

Website: www.silverscottdigital.com

www.silverscottmines.com

www.trustnft.io

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-digital-secures-development-contract-worth-up-to-135-00-1040860