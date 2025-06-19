K33 AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in K33 AB (publ)

At today's Annual General Meeting in K33 AB (publ), Reg. No. 556668-3933 (the "company"), the following resolutions were made. All resolutions were in accordance with the submitted proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents available on the company's website, k33.com/ir.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2024.

Dispositions in respect of the company's result pursuant to the adopted balance sheet

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend is paid and that available profits are carried forward.

Discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

It was resolved to discharge all current and previous members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the management of the company's affairs for the financial year 2024.

Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors and the auditors

It was resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of three (3) members, without deputies. It was further resolved that one (1) registered accounting firm be elected as auditor, without deputy auditors.

Determination of fees to the members of the Board of Directors and the auditors

It was resolved that fees for the Board of Directors shall be SEK 250,000 to the Chairman of the Board, and SEK 175,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the company. It was resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid per approved invoice.

Election of members of the Board of Directors as well as auditors and deputy auditors

It was resolved to re-elect Magnus Jones, Yngve Aslaksen Gram and Kristian Lundkvist as members of the Board of Directors, and to elect Yngve Aslaksen Gram as Chairman of the Board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved to re-elect the registered auditing company RSM Stockholm AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Authorized Public Accountant Karl-Henrik Westlund will continue to be appointed auditor in charge.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles

It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The total number of shares that are issued by support of the authorization, including shares that may be issued after exercise of warrants or conversion of convertible instruments issued by support of the authorization, may correspond to at most 25 percent of the total number of shares in the company at the time of the first utilization of the authorization. Payment may, in addition to cash payment, be made in kind or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to increase the company's financial flexibility and the Board's room for manoeuvre, in a time- and cost-effective manner be able to supply the company with new capital and/or new shareholders of strategic importance for the company, and enable the company to, fully or partially, finance any company acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses by issuing financial instruments as payment in connection with agreements on acquisitions, or to raise capital for such acquisitions. Issues made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall take place at a subscription price in line with market conditions, including any discount in line with market conditions where applicable. If the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in order to enable the delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, the issue may be done at a subscription price equal to the quota value of the share.

The Board of Directors, or the person appointed by the Board of Directors, shall have the right to make the minor adjustments to the above resolution that may prove necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).