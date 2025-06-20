

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aflac Inc. (AFL), Friday stated that the company has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to probe into a suspicious activity on its network caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group.



Following the activity, which was first identified on June 12, 2025, the company quickly initiated cyber incident response protocols and stopped the intrusion within hours.



The preliminary findings revealed that an unauthorized party used social engineering tactics to gain access to the company's network.



Meanwhile, the insurance company has initiated a review of potentially impacted files, comprising of claims information, health information, social security numbers, and/or other personal information, related to customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents, and other individuals in its U.S. business.



While the investigation is in early stages, Aflac is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection, and Medical Shield for 24 months to any individuals who contact the company's call center.



In the pre-market hours, AFL is trading at $101.34, down 1.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



