WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
23.06.25 | 08:03
3,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,52011:13
Dow Jones News
23.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR')

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') 
23-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
  
 
Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 1,253,968 ordinary shares with a 
nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term 
Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), as set out below. 
 
  
 
LTIP           No. of Options awarded 
 
               
 
Ben Wilkinson      429,817 
 
Stuart Chapman      361,295 
 
Andrew Zimmermann    265,780 
 
               
 
DBP           No. of Options awarded 
 
               
 
Ben Wilkinson      105,373 
 
Stuart Chapman      91,703

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025, which was published on 11 June 2025 (available at www.moltenventures.com) ("Annual Report").

The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

ANNEX 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 1.   
         
 
                        Ben Wilkinson 
 a.       Name 
                        
 
       Reason for the notification 
 2.   
         
 
                        Chief Executive Officer 
 a.       Position / status 
                        
 
                        Initial notification 
 b.       Initial notification / amendment 
                        
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 3.   
         
 
                        Molten Ventures plc 
 a.       Name 
                        
 
                        213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 b.       LEI 
                        
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 4.   
         
 
       Description of financial     Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
       instrument, 
 
 a.   
                          
       type of instrument 
 
 
                        GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
                      
 
                        Issue of options 
 b.       Nature of the transaction 
                        
 
                        535,190 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price 
                        of 1p per share 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 c.   
 
                          
 
                        n/a 
       Aggregated information 
                        
 d.       - Aggregated volume 
                        
       - Price 
                        
 
                        20 June 2025 
 e.       Date of the transaction 
                        
 
                        n/a 
 f.       Place of the transaction 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 1.   
         
 
                        Stuart Chapman 
 a.       Name 
                        
 
       Reason for the notification 
 2.   
         
 
                        Executive Director 
 a.       Position / status 
                        
 
                        Initial notification 
 b.       Initial notification / amendment 
                        
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 3.   
         
 
                        Molten Ventures plc 
 a.       Name 
                        
 
                        213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 b.       LEI 
                        
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 4.   
         
 
       Description of financial     Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
       instrument, 
 
 a.   
                          
       type of instrument 
 
 
                        GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
                      
 
                        Issue of options 
 b.       Nature of the transaction 
                        
 
                        452,998 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price 
                        of 1p per share 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 c.   
 
                          
 
                        n/a 
       Aggregated information 
                        
 d.       - Aggregated volume 
                        
       - Price 
                        
 
                        20 June 2025 
 e.       Date of the transaction 
                        
 
                        n/a 
 f.       Place of the transaction 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 1.   
         
 
                        Andrew Zimmermann 
 a.       Name 
                        
 
       Reason for the notification 
 2.   
         
 
                        Chief Financial Officer 
 a.       Position / status 
                        
 
                        Initial notification 
 b.       Initial notification / amendment 
                        
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 3.   
         
 
                        Molten Ventures plc 
 a.       Name 
                        
 
                        213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 b.       LEI 
                        
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 4.   
         
 
       Description of financial     Options in respect of the LTIP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
       instrument, 
 
 a.   
                          
       type of instrument 
 
 
                        GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
                      
 
                        Issue of options 
 b.       Nature of the transaction 
                        
 
                        265,780 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price 
                        of 1p per share 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 c.                          
 
 
                          
 
                        n/a 
       Aggregated information 
                        
 d.       - Aggregated volume 
                        
       - Price 
                        
 
                        20 June 2025 
 e.       Date of the transaction 
                        
 
                        n/a 
 f.       Place of the transaction

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  393457 
EQS News ID:  2158414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158414&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
