Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Molten Ventures Plc: Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') 23-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 1,253,968 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), as set out below. LTIP No. of Options awarded Ben Wilkinson 429,817 Stuart Chapman 361,295 Andrew Zimmermann 265,780 DBP No. of Options awarded Ben Wilkinson 105,373 Stuart Chapman 91,703

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025, which was published on 11 June 2025 (available at www.moltenventures.com) ("Annual Report").

The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

ANNEX

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1. Ben Wilkinson a. Name Reason for the notification 2. Chief Executive Officer a. Position / status Initial notification b. Initial notification / amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 3. Molten Ventures plc a. Name 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 b. LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4. Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each instrument, a. type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code Issue of options b. Nature of the transaction 535,190 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Price(s) and volume(s) c. n/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price 20 June 2025 e. Date of the transaction n/a f. Place of the transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1. Stuart Chapman a. Name Reason for the notification 2. Executive Director a. Position / status Initial notification b. Initial notification / amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 3. Molten Ventures plc a. Name 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 b. LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4. Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each instrument, a. type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code Issue of options b. Nature of the transaction 452,998 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Price(s) and volume(s) c. n/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price 20 June 2025 e. Date of the transaction n/a f. Place of the transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1. Andrew Zimmermann a. Name Reason for the notification 2. Chief Financial Officer a. Position / status Initial notification b. Initial notification / amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 3. Molten Ventures plc a. Name 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 b. LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4. Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP over ordinary shares of 1p each instrument, a. type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code Issue of options b. Nature of the transaction 265,780 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Price(s) and volume(s) c. n/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price 20 June 2025 e. Date of the transaction n/a f. Place of the transaction

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

