IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Expands CALMA Trial to Oklahoma, Partnering with Dr. David McCoy at Tekton Research in Yukon

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC", or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC) today announced the addition of a new clinical trial site at Tekton Research in Yukon, Oklahoma, for its Phase 2 CALMA study evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. This expansion into the Oklahoma City metropolitan area underscores IGC's commitment to diversifying its trial population and addressing regional healthcare disparities.

Tekton Research has extensive experience conducting clinical trials in therapeutic areas such as Alzheimer's disease, migraine, vaccines, and others. Dr. David McCoy, a board-certified neurologist in Canadian County and a native Oklahoman, will serve as the principal investigator at the Yukon site. Dr. McCoy plays a key role in his community by providing accessible healthcare and maintaining strong relationships with his patients.

"We are excited to collaborate with Dr. McCoy and Tekton Research to bring the CALMA trial to the Yukon community," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Expanding our trial to Oklahoma allows us to reach a broader and more diverse patient population, which is essential for the development of effective and inclusive treatments for Alzheimer's-related agitation."

Patients and caregivers interested in participating in the CALMA trial at the Yukon site can contact Tekton Research at 1804 Commons Circle, Suite B, Yukon, OK 73099, call (405) 594-7712, or email crista.bowling@tektonresearch.com. For more information, visit tektonresearch.com.

About IGC-AD1 and the CALMA Trial

IGC-AD1 is IGC Pharma's investigational cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study (CALMA) evaluating its safety and efficacy for treating agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Agitation affects up to 76% of Alzheimer's patients, often leading to increased hospitalization and caregiver burden. IGC-AD1 acts as a partial CB1 receptor agonist with anti-neuroinflammatory properties, targeting key pathways involved in neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and neurotransmitter imbalances.

For more information on the CALMA trial, visit: ClinicalTrials.gov.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-state clinical research site network conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

Contact Information

Rosalyn Christian/Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

