Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
WKN: A4189C | ISIN: US38000Q2012 | Ticker-Symbol: GKO0
München
19.06.25 | 12:19
12,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRESCENT BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRESCENT BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,62012,76007:00
0,0000,00018.06.
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC0,2560,00 %
CRESCENT BIOPHARMA INC12,0000,00 %
FIH MOBILE LTD0,097-100,00 %
FIRST CANADIAN GRAPHITE INC0,0460,00 %
RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC0,037+8,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.