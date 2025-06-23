Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA39261L2049 Green Battery Minerals Inc. 23.06.2025 CA3194101067 First Canadian Grahite Inc. 24.06.2025 Tausch 1:1

US15117F8077 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 23.06.2025 US15117F8804 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 24.06.2025 Tausch 30:1

CA75103L1013 Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. 23.06.2025 CA75103L3092 Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. 24.06.2025 Tausch 10:1

KYG3472Y1017 FIH Mobile Ltd. 23.06.2025 KYG3472Y1199 FIH Mobile Ltd. 24.06.2025 Tausch 10:1

US38000Q2012 Crescent Biopharma Inc. 23.06.2025 KYG2545C1042 24.06.2025 Tausch 1:1





