Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health, Inc. to Offer DNA Vibe's Award-Winning Patented Light Therapy Devices

Division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Expands Health and Wellness Offerings

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), today announced a distribution agreement with DNA Vibe, the innovator behind patented red light therapy devices. Beginning in the third quarter, DNA Vibe's wearable wellness technology will be available for purchase on the Silver Scott Health website, furthering the company's mission to bring scientifically-backed, non-invasive health and wellness solutions to consumers. The product will be available initially on affordabletelehealthplan.com and will expand to other sites owned by Silver Scott Health, Inc.

DNA Vibe's "Jazz Band" certified wellness technology uses a unique combination of red light, infrared, magnetic pulse, and micro-vibration technology to support pain relief, reduce inflammation, and accelerate recovery-all without drugs or invasive procedures. The Jazz Band has garnered enthusiastic support from professional athletes and elite trainers, health professionals, and wellness advocates, along with more than one-hundred thousand Moms, Dads, Grandparents and Kids living happier, healthier, more active lives.

"Partnering with DNA Vibe allows Silver Scott Health to expand into the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar market of wearable therapeutic technologies," said Stuart Fine, spokesperson for Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "This addition strengthens our portfolio and positions us to meet rising consumer demand for accessible, at-home health solutions." DNA Vibe's technology is not only the most advanced wellness wearable available, it is proudly made in the USA via a transformational community-based manufacturing model, as DNA Vibe aims to make its products in and with the communities it serves.

With the global red light therapy market expected to exceed $1.1 billion by 2030, Silver Scott Health is strategically aligning itself with breakthrough wellness solutions that are both effective and scalable.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (Franklin, NJ), through its health division, continues to seek innovative partnerships and product lines that reflect its commitment to health, longevity, and value creation for shareholders.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC: SILS) is a diversified company with interests in health, technology, and natural resources. Through its health division, Silver Scott Health, Inc., the company aims to deliver cutting-edge wellness products that align with the growing demand for preventative and personalized care.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a science-backed wellness company specializing in wearable light therapy technology. Its flagship product, the Jazz Band, is used by professional athletes, medical professionals, and everyday people seeking relief and recovery through safe, non-invasive methods. A Veteran-founded company, DNA Vibe's technologies are uniquely and proudly made in the USA.

For Investor Relations Contact:

Stuart Fine

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Phone: 908-356-9852

Website: www.silverscottmines.com

www.affordabletelehealthplan.com

Twitter: @silverscottmine @TrustNFT2025

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-health-inc.-to-offer-dna-vibes-award-winning-patented-l-1042215