

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), a provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, Wednesday reported a loss before tax of 30 million pounds for the full year, compared with a profit of 38.8 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of 68.4 million pounds in the retail segment.



Excluding one-time items, the company recorded underlying profit before tax of 38.4 million pounds, lower than 43.1 million pounds a year ago.



Results from operating activities were a loss of 18.9 million pounds compared with profit of 51.9 million pounds last year.



Underlying results from operating activities declined to 49.5 million pounds from 56.2 million pounds in the prior year.



Loss after tax was 33.6 million pounds or 15.4p per share compared with profit of 16.9 million pounds or 7.4p per share a year ago.



Underlying profit after tax increased to 30.2 million pounds or 13.2p per share from 27.6 million pounds or 12.2p per share, mainly helped by lower tax.



Revenue for the year grew to 1.715 billion pounds from 1.697 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 5.8p per share, to be paid on September 12 to shareholders of record on August 8.



Additionally, Halfords noted that trading in the early weeks of fiscal 2026 is in line with expectations.



