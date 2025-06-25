Elsevier Limited: Elsevier introduces Embase AI to transform how users discover, analyze and draw critical insights from biomedical research

Embase AI transforms access to biomedical research by introducing natural language search and summarization of millions of biomedical literature records, clinical trials and conference proceedings

Key benefits include easy access for all users regardless of their technical background, finding insights faster, and increasing confidence in decision-making

Embase AI has been built in partnership with the research community to help users more easily discover, analyze and synthesize research using trusted data powered by responsible AI

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier introduces Embase AI, a GenAI-powered version of Embase, the leading biomedical literature database. Embase AI transforms literature searches and other tasks carried out by multiple teams, including R&D, medical affairs, product managers, academic researchers, knowledge managers and educators.

Embase AI addresses the need to simplify and enhance biomedical literature searches while increasing confidence in the results. The advanced solution expands access to biomedical data by giving users the ability to ask research questions in natural language. This helps make biomedical insight accessible to all users, regardless of their technical background. Users instantly receive summarized information - also in natural language - including a list of fully referenced top sources, saving time and reducing the risk of missing vital insights.

Grounded on the Embase database, which has been trusted by researchers globally for more than 50 years, Embase AI searches the entire content corpus in real time, including peer-reviewed research, clinical trials, preprints and conference abstracts, to deliver results based on the most recent data available. Embase AI uses a two-stage ranking system to generate a summarized response with inline citations to ensure transparency. The advanced solution, which is updated daily, relies on a (human) curated hierarchy of medical concepts and synonyms, making its results precise and easy to explain.

Mirit Eldor, Managing Director, Life Sciences, Elsevier said: "Embase AI is changing the way researchers and other users go about solving problems and helps them save valuable time searching for answers, digesting information, and avoiding the risk of missing valuable insights. Every user should have access to trusted research tools that help them advance human progress, and we remain committed to working in partnership with scientists across academia, life sciences and other innovative industries to ensure that our solutions address their needs. We know that our users seek solutions that they can trust, and we built Embase AI in a way that ensures transparency, explainability and accuracy."

Embase AI was developed in line with Elsevier's Responsible AI Principles and Privacy Principles to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security. Embase AI's use of third-party LLMs is private, no information is stored or used to train public models, and all data is stored in a protected and private environment exclusive to Elsevier.

Embase AI is the latest in a series of solutions from Elsevier that have been built in partnership with the research community to help users more easily discover, analyze and synthesize research using trusted content powered by responsible AI.

To request a demo or to learn more about Embase AI, visit our site.

About Elsevier

A global leader in advanced information and decision support, Elsevier helps to advance science and healthcare, to advance human progress. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,700 employees around the world, including 2,300 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 3,000 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy. Together with the Elsevier Foundation, we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion in science, research and healthcare.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com.

