Mittwoch, 25.06.2025

WKN: A0RG1C | ISIN: GB0008910779 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KW
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 08:03
0,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 12:30 Uhr
87 Leser
Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Notification of Purchase of Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

Pursuant to the general authority given to the Company by its shareholders at its last annual general meeting on the 30 July 2024, the Company announces that, on 18 June 2025 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of £0.74 per share from Rulegale Nominees Ltd. The shares re-purchased, which constituted 0.4% of the then total issued ordinary share capital of the Company, have been cancelled.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following the purchase of own shares referred to above, there are 58,577,500 ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

The above figure of 58,577,500 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


