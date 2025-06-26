Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Approves Stock Buyback of up to 10,000 000 Shares or Maximum $500,000

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic. Brookmount Explorations, Inc. "Brookmount" (OTC PINK:BMXI)), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to announce that Brookmount's Board has authorized the repurchase of up $500,000 of the Company's common stock at a price of up to $0.05c/share.

The repurchases would be conducted through open market transactions at prices of up to $0.05c/share, with repurchased shares to be returned to Treasury and retired by the Company. The timing and amount of the purchases would be at Brookmount's discretion, in compliance with relevant Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations.

Brookmount's CEO Nils Ollquist said, "We have issued a vote of confidence in our Company, our stock, and our strategic plans. Since the Company now has a strong, audited balance sheet, a new credit facility and under $2 million in liabilities, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities and enhance both the stability and growth metrics of our operations."

The Share Repurchase Authorization would not alter the company's other strategic initiatives including finalizing the payoff of outstanding convertible debt, accelerating production in Indonesia and North American operations and the completion of the PSWW acquisition and spinoff of the North American assets. The Company will retain broad discretion over the terms, prices, and factors applicable to such repurchases but anticipates commencing purchases in a timely manner.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC PINK:BMXI). With producing gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and development properties in North America, the Company is also focused on acquiring and developing additional high-quality gold and rare earth mineral assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

