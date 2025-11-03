Vanderbilt Report: Brookmount Explorations, Inc to Spin Off Gold Assets, BMXI Shareholders Receive Stake in New Company

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Brookmount Explorations Inc. (OTCID:BMXI) is executing a corporate restructuring that puts shares of a new gold-focused company directly into current shareholders' hands. The move creates North America Gold, Inc., a separate entity that will own three gold properties currently held by Brookmount.

Here's how the transaction works: Brookmount transfers its North American gold assets into the new Nevada-incorporated subsidiary. In return, Brookmount receives 60% of North America Gold's shares. The remaining 40% gets distributed to existing BMXI shareholders as a special dividend.

The practical result? Current BMXI shareholders end up owning pieces of two companies with complementary value propositions. They keep their Brookmount shares, which now hold a 60% stake in the gold subsidiary. Plus, they receive direct ownership in North America Gold through the dividend distribution.

What the Gold Assets Are Worth

Brookmount has brought in geological consultants to confirm the value of these properties through updated resource certifications. These are independent assessments that verify how much gold is actually in the ground using Canadian NI 43-101 standards, the North American benchmark for mineral resource reporting.

Early valuation models put the total asset value above $100 million. The largest property, Moosehorn, currently shows 39,040 ounces of gold in what geologists call "inferred resources," indicating confirmed geological evidence with opportunity for expansion through additional drilling.

The audits wrapping up over the next 60 to 90 days will establish the official valuation that determines the special dividend split. That timeline suggests shareholders could see the dividend distribution sometime in the second quarter, though no specific date has been set.

Why Brookmount Is Making This Move

The restructuring appears designed to surface value that exists in Brookmount's broader portfolio. By separating the North American gold assets into a standalone company, management creates a pure-play gold entity that investors can evaluate independently.

Timing matters here. Gold prices have been climbing, and a dedicated North American gold company with certified resources could attract investor attention that a multi-asset exploration company may differently capture. The plan includes filing SEC registration for North America Gold alongside fundraising efforts and potentially listing the subsidiary separately.

A separate listing would give the new company its own market valuation. If both entities trade independently, shareholders could benefit if the combined market value of their two positions exceeds what Brookmount alone was worth before the split.

Management and Operations

Errin Kimball, who serves as Brookmount's Executive Director and Chief Geologist, will lead North America Gold as CEO. The company is setting up headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, creating a dedicated team focused exclusively on developing these three properties.

This structure means the gold assets get their own management attention rather than receiving dedicated focus compared to Brookmount's broader portfolio. For development-stage mining assets, focused management can accelerate progress on permitting, additional drilling, and partnership discussions.

What Investors Actually Receive

Current BMXI shareholders don't need to do anything to participate. The special dividend distributes North America Gold shares automatically based on BMXI holdings as of a record date that will be announced once valuations are finalized.

The dual ownership creates several potential value drivers. First, shareholders maintain exposure to Brookmount's other assets and its 60% stake in the gold subsidiary. Second, they gain direct ownership in North America Gold, which could trade at different valuations than the parent company. Third, if North America Gold lists separately, it creates a liquid asset that shareholders can trade independently.

The structure also means any future developments at the gold properties, whether additional resource discoveries or partnership agreements, could impact North America Gold's valuation directly rather than being diluted across Brookmount's broader holdings.

What Happens Next

The immediate catalyst is completion of the geological audits over the next 60 to 90 days. Those reports will establish the official resource certifications and asset valuations that determine the dividend distribution ratio.

Following the audits, Brookmount will announce a record date for the special dividend. Shareholders who own BMXI stock on that date will receive the North America Gold shares. The company will also file SEC registration documents for the new subsidiary, which investors can review for detailed asset information.

As with any corporate restructuring involving development-stage mining assets, the transaction follows standard processes for development-stage mining assets. Valuations will be established through the audit process, regulatory filings will proceed according to standard timelines, and market conditions will influence the trading dynamics of both entities. The 60 to 90 day timeline for audits provides the next concrete milestone for investors to monitor.

