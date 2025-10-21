Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Corp Launches New Website & Investor Relations Portal

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Brookmount Explorations Inc.) (OTC:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to confirm the launch of its new website, designed to provide users with a seamless, intuitive experience and access to the latest financial information and Company updates.

The new website features a refreshed design, faster performance, interactive features, and advanced security. This new website aims to enhance transparency and provide improved user experience for investors and other stakeholders. The redesign reflects Brookmount's commitment to clearer communication of its vision and growth strategy.

The new website, which can be accessed using the URL https://www.brookmountau.com, features a modern design and improved navigation and content making it easy for users to find the information they need. The new platform will help the company better and more consistently communicate with investors about the latest progress of the company.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC:BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Website: https://www.brookmountau.com

Investors:

ir@Brookmountau.com

Corporate Contact:

info@Brookmountau.com

Social Links: Brookmount Gold X (Formerly Twitter);

https://x.com/brookmountgold (@BrookmountAu)

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

