Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Makes Progress Towards Q1 2026 North American Asset Spinoff and Share Distribution

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Brookmount Explorations Inc. (OTC:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to confirm the The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to confirm progress on the restructuring of the North American assets and special share dividend. The Company's legal counsel recently reserved the corporate name "North America Gold, Inc." and is in the process of incorporating the new company under Nevada law. Following incorporation, North America Gold, Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookmount, will acquire the Company's three North American gold properties in a stock based transaction, using a pricing formula based on the certified value of the properties gold reserves under existing NI 43-101 certification. For consolidation purposes, Brookmount will retain approximately 60% of its North American Gold subsidiary with the balance of shares (40%) to be distributed to Brookmount shareholders by way of a special dividend.

Management has retained geological consulting services to review and confirm existing NI 43-101 reports on the North American assets for valuation purposes as well as provide confirmations for audits of the properties which will be completed within the next 60-90 days. This update valuation is critical for the initiation of the North America spinoff given the upward trending gold market. Moosehorn is a property of merit and has an initial NI 43-101 pit constrained inferred gold resource of 39,040 ounces. This data will lead a registration statement to be filed with the SEC in conjunction with a fund raising and listing program for North America Gold. Initial models are demonstrating NPV valuations strongly above USD $100 million dollars.

CEO of Brookmount Nils Ollquist commented: "We are very pleased to be able to update our shareholders on the significant progress made in our North American asset restructuring and delighted to confirm that Brookmount's Executive Director and Chief Geologist Errin Kimball has agreed to serve as the inaugural CEO of North American Gold." Mr Ollquist continued: "Having been instrumental in targeting and developing our North American assets, Mr. Kimball will utilize his extensive experience as a field geologist, in both the Americas and Asia, as well as his on the ground experience in developing and managing remote mining concessions, and corporate exposure, in both Canada and US, to guide the Company through its development process. To this end, North America Gold is in the process of establishing corporate offices in Edmonton, Alberta."

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC: BMXI) (BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements

relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Investor Relations Contact: 410 825 3930

Website: https://www.brookmountau.com

Investors:

ir@Brookmountau.com

Corporate Contact:

info@Brookmountau.com

Social Links: BrookmountAu X (Formerly Twitter);

https://BrookmountAu.com (@BrookmountAu)

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-makes-progress-towards-q1-2026-north-american-asset-spinoff-and-s-1093182