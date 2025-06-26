Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Addition of Real Estate Expert Elysia Stobbe to Advisory Team

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), a developing fintech and trust network developer, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elysia Stobbe, a nationally recognized real estate and mortgage expert, to its advisory team. Ms. Stobbe's extensive experience and proven track record in real estate, finance, and strategic business coaching will provide invaluable insights as Silver Scott Mines continues to expand its operational footprint and explore strategic land and property opportunities.

Elysia Stobbe is a #1 bestselling author of How to Get Approved for the Best Mortgage Without Sticking a Fork in Your Eye and Journey to Success - 52 Weekly Habits You Can Master Without Sticking a Fork in Your Eye. With over 20 years of experience and more than $350 million in closed residential mortgage loans, Ms. Stobbe has established herself as one of the nation's leading mortgage experts. Her expertise has been featured in prominent outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NPR, and on FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS. She has also contributed to Zillow, Realtor.com, American Business Journals, and Apartment Therapy, and has presented her "Secrets of Success" and "Managing Yourself & Leading Others" at Harvard University. Recently, Elysia Stobbe (NMLS #146751) joined Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, as Branch Manager in Neptune Beach, Florida. Licensed in Florida, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and California.

As a certified Military Relocation Professional and a top 1% mortgage lender, Ms. Stobbe has demonstrated a relentless commitment to client service and integrity, earning A+ Better Business Bureau ratings and 5-star customer service reviews on platforms like Zillow.com. Her brokerage firm thrived during the 2006 mortgage crisis, a testament to her strategic acumen and dedication. Additionally, she is an active real estate investor, having bought and sold over 30 properties, and has been recognized as a Top 50 Business Influencer by Advantage Magazine and a three-time recipient of the 5 Star Mortgage Professional Award (2020-2022).

"We are excited to welcome Elysia Stobbe to our advisory team," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "Her deep expertise in real estate, finance, and strategic coaching, combined with her hands-on experience as an investor, will be instrumental as we navigate property acquisitions and development opportunities to support our mining operations. Elysia's proven ability to thrive in challenging markets aligns perfectly with our commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence."

Ms. Stobbe's role on the advisory team will focus on guiding Silver Scott Mines in real estate-related strategies, including land acquisition, property development, and market analysis, to support the company's long-term growth objectives. Her insights will be critical as Silver Scott Mines evaluates opportunities to optimize its asset portfolio and enhance stakeholder value.

"I am honored to join the advisory team at Silver Scott Mines," said Elysia Stobbe. "The company's vision for sustainable growth in the precious metals sector is inspiring, and I look forward to leveraging my real estate and financial expertise to support their strategic initiatives."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified company focused on strategic developing disruptive technologies, including blockchain, fintech and healthcare innovations. Learn more at www.SilverScottMines.com and www.trustnft.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

