BD MULTIMEDIA: AGM 2025: BD Multimedia aims to accelerate growth exponentially with its hybrid Fintech / BTC Treasury Company strategy

BD Multimedia (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBDM), a licensed payment institution and registered PSAN, held its Combined General Meeting on 25 June, at which all resolutions were passed.

At the meeting, management presented the results for 2024, the outlook for 2025 and the Group's main strategic directions.



RECOVERY MOMENTUM CONFIRMED IN THE PAYMENT DIVISION

The 2024 financial year marked a turning point for BD Multimedia, with a return to a viable business model and a consolidated net profit of €176k (compared with a loss of €600k in 2023).

This performance reflects continuous growth since mid-2023, driven in particular by the strategic redeployment of the Payment.net, Toneo First and Starpass products.



A UNIQUE STRATEGY IN PAYMENT SERVICES

The Group underlines its distinctive positioning in the market: a regulated player, combining the status of Payment Service Provider (PSP) and Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP), listed on the stock exchange and with integrated expertise in Web3 technologies.

Its stated ambition is to capture high value-added flows from sectors that are poorly served by traditional banking players (crypto, AI, games, dematerialised platforms, etc.).

The Group's approach is to focus on the quality of flows rather than the volume involved, with a gradual structuring of teams and CRM to support this growth.



BTC TREASURY COMPANY: A STRONG AMBITION TO BUILD A NEW PILLAR OF THE COMPANY

BD Multimedia has confirmed that it is aiming to become one of the world's Top 100 companies holding Bitcoin in treasury by July 2025, with a target of joining the Top 20 by the end of 2025.

The Group is defending an innovative hybrid model:

revenue generation via its fintech activities, backed by these licences and its technical assets,

strategic reallocation into Bitcoin using a smartDCA approach,

structuring external fundraising to accumulate Bitcoin rapidly.

Despite the recent arrival of numerous players, BD Multimedia believes that it is still in an early phase on a global scale, and remains firmly convinced of its potential for exponential growth.

As the Bitcoin Treasury movement takes shape, BD Multimedia is one of the most advanced companies in its category. Its hybrid positioning gives it a unique ability to grow resiliently and exponentially.

In just a few weeks, BD Multimedia (ALBDM) has achieved a rate of acquisition of Bitcoin per share (BTC Yield) higher than that of the sector leaders over comparable periods.



The exponential dynamic is already underway.

OLYMPUS GAME: A STRUCTURING WEB3 ASSET IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RELAUNCHED

Olympus Game, a Web3 game majority-owned by Olympus Corp, achieved several key milestones in 2024 and early 2025:

Olympus Raid mini-game: first revenues and 500 active players

Preparation of the $OGR token (in-game economy, DAO, tournaments)

International roll-out planned by the end of 2025 (Asia, South America)

Planned integration into the TON and SOLANA ecosystems

The aim is to create native Web3 intellectual property that is non-dilutive for the Group and capable of generating capital value in the medium term.



GOVERNANCE AND COMMUNICATION: OPENING UP AND STRUCTURING

The Annual General Meeting approved a number of delegations of authority enabling management to raise funds under controlled conditions.

Management indicated, however, that an extension of these authorisations would be considered in order to achieve the ambitious targets set for 2025.

Lastly, the Group has announced that it will be holding a series of webinars and public events from July onwards to explain its strategy more clearly, answer shareholders' questions and raise its profile in the European crypto-financial ecosystem.



"We are confirming our strategic conviction: to combine real income with structured Bitcoin cash.

This hybrid model, based on regulation, innovation and scalability, is the only one capable of healthy growth in any market cycle."

- Daniel Dorra, Chairman of the Board



ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA :

BD Multimedia is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0000035305 - ALBDM).

The first player to simultaneously hold ACPR approval as a payment institution and PSAN status for crypto-assets, it offers innovative Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions and is committed to making its cash an engine for growth via a progressive allocation to Bitcoin.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. BD Multimédia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM).

