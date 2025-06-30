Anzeige
30.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1913.6942 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

27 June 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,760

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1904.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1914.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1913.6942

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,187,073. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,187,073. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1913.6942

12,760

Chi-X Europe

N/a

0

BATS Trading Europe

N/a

0

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

79

1914.00

10:12:02

00076000183TRLO0

XLON

211

1914.00

10:12:02

00076000182TRLO0

XLON

142

1914.00

10:14:43

00076000249TRLO0

XLON

150

1914.00

10:14:43

00076000248TRLO0

XLON

75

1914.00

10:14:43

00076000247TRLO0

XLON

65

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000531TRLO0

XLON

187

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000530TRLO0

XLON

163

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000527TRLO0

XLON

27

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000524TRLO0

XLON

60

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000520TRLO0

XLON

59

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000519TRLO0

XLON

58

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000517TRLO0

XLON

160

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000515TRLO0

XLON

155

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000514TRLO0

XLON

21

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000536TRLO0

XLON

145

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000535TRLO0

XLON

172

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000534TRLO0

XLON

154

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000533TRLO0

XLON

112

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000532TRLO0

XLON

158

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000529TRLO0

XLON

178

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000528TRLO0

XLON

171

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000526TRLO0

XLON

48

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000525TRLO0

XLON

109

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000523TRLO0

XLON

154

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000522TRLO0

XLON

105

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000538TRLO0

XLON

52

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000537TRLO0

XLON

14

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000539TRLO0

XLON

37

1914.00

10:21:00

00076000540TRLO0

XLON

18

1914.00

10:23:15

00076000597TRLO0

XLON

16

1914.00

10:23:15

00076000596TRLO0

XLON

19

1914.00

10:23:16

00076000598TRLO0

XLON

18

1914.00

10:23:16

00076000599TRLO0

XLON

16

1914.00

10:23:16

00076000600TRLO0

XLON

36

1914.00

10:55:32

00076001576TRLO0

XLON

175

1914.00

10:55:32

00076001575TRLO0

XLON

128

1914.00

10:55:32

00076001574TRLO0

XLON

162

1914.00

10:55:32

00076001573TRLO0

XLON

23

1914.00

10:55:32

00076001578TRLO0

XLON

190

1914.00

10:55:32

00076001577TRLO0

XLON

11

1914.00

10:55:36

00076001581TRLO0

XLON

52

1912.00

11:00:22

00076001687TRLO0

XLON

104

1912.00

11:00:22

00076001686TRLO0

XLON

143

1904.00

11:09:40

00076002081TRLO0

XLON

10

1904.00

11:09:40

00076002080TRLO0

XLON

8

1904.00

11:38:36

00076002973TRLO0

XLON

5

1904.00

11:38:36

00076002972TRLO0

XLON

6

1904.00

11:38:36

00076002971TRLO0

XLON

18

1904.00

11:38:36

00076002974TRLO0

XLON

47

1904.00

11:38:40

00076002983TRLO0

XLON

39

1904.00

11:38:40

00076002982TRLO0

XLON

6

1908.00

12:00:12

00076003849TRLO0

XLON

12

1908.00

12:00:12

00076003848TRLO0

XLON

27

1908.00

12:00:12

00076003847TRLO0

XLON

39

1908.00

12:00:12

00076003846TRLO0

XLON

4

1908.00

12:00:12

00076003845TRLO0

XLON

63

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004562TRLO0

XLON

63

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004561TRLO0

XLON

7

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004560TRLO0

XLON

125

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004559TRLO0

XLON

66

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004558TRLO0

XLON

13

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004557TRLO0

XLON

100

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004563TRLO0

XLON

6

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004565TRLO0

XLON

220

1914.00

12:21:40

00076004564TRLO0

XLON

20

1914.00

12:28:16

00076004784TRLO0

XLON

10

1914.00

12:28:16

00076004783TRLO0

XLON

73

1914.00

12:28:16

00076004782TRLO0

XLON

151

1912.00

12:30:29

00076004887TRLO0

XLON

180

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014067TRLO0

XLON

176

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014066TRLO0

XLON

175

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014065TRLO0

XLON

166

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014064TRLO0

XLON

178

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014063TRLO0

XLON

166

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014062TRLO0

XLON

148

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014061TRLO0

XLON

171

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014060TRLO0

XLON

177

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014059TRLO0

XLON

161

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014058TRLO0

XLON

169

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014057TRLO0

XLON

164

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014056TRLO0

XLON

179

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014055TRLO0

XLON

151

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014054TRLO0

XLON

160

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014053TRLO0

XLON

180

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014052TRLO0

XLON

163

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014051TRLO0

XLON

147

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014050TRLO0

XLON

149

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014049TRLO0

XLON

153

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014048TRLO0

XLON

179

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014047TRLO0

XLON

169

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014046TRLO0

XLON

155

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014045TRLO0

XLON

150

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014044TRLO0

XLON

99

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014043TRLO0

XLON

161

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014042TRLO0

XLON

55

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014041TRLO0

XLON

178

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014040TRLO0

XLON

159

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014039TRLO0

XLON

290

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014038TRLO0

XLON

7

1914.00

15:30:42

00076014068TRLO0

XLON

127

1914.00

15:30:43

00076014072TRLO0

XLON

367

1914.00

15:30:43

00076014071TRLO0

XLON

713

1914.00

15:30:43

00076014070TRLO0

XLON

55

1914.00

15:30:43

00076014075TRLO0

XLON

22

1914.00

15:30:43

00076014074TRLO0

XLON

81

1914.00

15:30:43

00076014073TRLO0

XLON

179

1914.00

15:30:47

00076014076TRLO0

XLON

167

1914.00

15:32:47

00076014334TRLO0

XLON

167

1914.00

15:37:34

00076014503TRLO0

XLON

167

1914.00

15:37:34

00076014502TRLO0

XLON

158

1914.00

15:43:43

00076015028TRLO0

XLON

172

1914.00

15:43:43

00076015027TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


