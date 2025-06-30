Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1913.6942 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 27 June 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,760 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1904.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1914.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1913.6942

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,187,073. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,187,073. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1913.6942 12,760 Chi-X Europe N/a 0 BATS Trading Europe N/a 0

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 79 1914.00 10:12:02 00076000183TRLO0 XLON 211 1914.00 10:12:02 00076000182TRLO0 XLON 142 1914.00 10:14:43 00076000249TRLO0 XLON 150 1914.00 10:14:43 00076000248TRLO0 XLON 75 1914.00 10:14:43 00076000247TRLO0 XLON 65 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000531TRLO0 XLON 187 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000530TRLO0 XLON 163 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000527TRLO0 XLON 27 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000524TRLO0 XLON 60 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000520TRLO0 XLON 59 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000519TRLO0 XLON 58 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000517TRLO0 XLON 160 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000515TRLO0 XLON 155 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000514TRLO0 XLON 21 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000536TRLO0 XLON 145 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000535TRLO0 XLON 172 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000534TRLO0 XLON 154 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000533TRLO0 XLON 112 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000532TRLO0 XLON 158 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000529TRLO0 XLON 178 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000528TRLO0 XLON 171 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000526TRLO0 XLON 48 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000525TRLO0 XLON 109 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000523TRLO0 XLON 154 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000522TRLO0 XLON 105 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000538TRLO0 XLON 52 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000537TRLO0 XLON 14 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000539TRLO0 XLON 37 1914.00 10:21:00 00076000540TRLO0 XLON 18 1914.00 10:23:15 00076000597TRLO0 XLON 16 1914.00 10:23:15 00076000596TRLO0 XLON 19 1914.00 10:23:16 00076000598TRLO0 XLON 18 1914.00 10:23:16 00076000599TRLO0 XLON 16 1914.00 10:23:16 00076000600TRLO0 XLON 36 1914.00 10:55:32 00076001576TRLO0 XLON 175 1914.00 10:55:32 00076001575TRLO0 XLON 128 1914.00 10:55:32 00076001574TRLO0 XLON 162 1914.00 10:55:32 00076001573TRLO0 XLON 23 1914.00 10:55:32 00076001578TRLO0 XLON 190 1914.00 10:55:32 00076001577TRLO0 XLON 11 1914.00 10:55:36 00076001581TRLO0 XLON 52 1912.00 11:00:22 00076001687TRLO0 XLON 104 1912.00 11:00:22 00076001686TRLO0 XLON 143 1904.00 11:09:40 00076002081TRLO0 XLON 10 1904.00 11:09:40 00076002080TRLO0 XLON 8 1904.00 11:38:36 00076002973TRLO0 XLON 5 1904.00 11:38:36 00076002972TRLO0 XLON 6 1904.00 11:38:36 00076002971TRLO0 XLON 18 1904.00 11:38:36 00076002974TRLO0 XLON 47 1904.00 11:38:40 00076002983TRLO0 XLON 39 1904.00 11:38:40 00076002982TRLO0 XLON 6 1908.00 12:00:12 00076003849TRLO0 XLON 12 1908.00 12:00:12 00076003848TRLO0 XLON 27 1908.00 12:00:12 00076003847TRLO0 XLON 39 1908.00 12:00:12 00076003846TRLO0 XLON 4 1908.00 12:00:12 00076003845TRLO0 XLON 63 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004562TRLO0 XLON 63 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004561TRLO0 XLON 7 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004560TRLO0 XLON 125 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004559TRLO0 XLON 66 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004558TRLO0 XLON 13 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004557TRLO0 XLON 100 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004563TRLO0 XLON 6 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004565TRLO0 XLON 220 1914.00 12:21:40 00076004564TRLO0 XLON 20 1914.00 12:28:16 00076004784TRLO0 XLON 10 1914.00 12:28:16 00076004783TRLO0 XLON 73 1914.00 12:28:16 00076004782TRLO0 XLON 151 1912.00 12:30:29 00076004887TRLO0 XLON 180 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014067TRLO0 XLON 176 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014066TRLO0 XLON 175 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014065TRLO0 XLON 166 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014064TRLO0 XLON 178 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014063TRLO0 XLON 166 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014062TRLO0 XLON 148 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014061TRLO0 XLON 171 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014060TRLO0 XLON 177 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014059TRLO0 XLON 161 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014058TRLO0 XLON 169 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014057TRLO0 XLON 164 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014056TRLO0 XLON 179 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014055TRLO0 XLON 151 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014054TRLO0 XLON 160 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014053TRLO0 XLON 180 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014052TRLO0 XLON 163 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014051TRLO0 XLON 147 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014050TRLO0 XLON 149 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014049TRLO0 XLON 153 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014048TRLO0 XLON 179 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014047TRLO0 XLON 169 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014046TRLO0 XLON 155 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014045TRLO0 XLON 150 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014044TRLO0 XLON 99 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014043TRLO0 XLON 161 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014042TRLO0 XLON 55 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014041TRLO0 XLON 178 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014040TRLO0 XLON 159 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014039TRLO0 XLON 290 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014038TRLO0 XLON 7 1914.00 15:30:42 00076014068TRLO0 XLON 127 1914.00 15:30:43 00076014072TRLO0 XLON 367 1914.00 15:30:43 00076014071TRLO0 XLON 713 1914.00 15:30:43 00076014070TRLO0 XLON 55 1914.00 15:30:43 00076014075TRLO0 XLON 22 1914.00 15:30:43 00076014074TRLO0 XLON 81 1914.00 15:30:43 00076014073TRLO0 XLON 179 1914.00 15:30:47 00076014076TRLO0 XLON 167 1914.00 15:32:47 00076014334TRLO0 XLON 167 1914.00 15:37:34 00076014503TRLO0 XLON 167 1914.00 15:37:34 00076014502TRLO0 XLON 158 1914.00 15:43:43 00076015028TRLO0 XLON 172 1914.00 15:43:43 00076015027TRLO0 XLON

