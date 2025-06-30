Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
30 June 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1913.6942 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
27 June 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,760
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1904.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1914.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1913.6942
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,187,073. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,187,073. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1913.6942
12,760
Chi-X Europe
N/a
0
BATS Trading Europe
N/a
0
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
79
1914.00
10:12:02
00076000183TRLO0
XLON
211
1914.00
10:12:02
00076000182TRLO0
XLON
142
1914.00
10:14:43
00076000249TRLO0
XLON
150
1914.00
10:14:43
00076000248TRLO0
XLON
75
1914.00
10:14:43
00076000247TRLO0
XLON
65
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000531TRLO0
XLON
187
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000530TRLO0
XLON
163
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000527TRLO0
XLON
27
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000524TRLO0
XLON
60
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000520TRLO0
XLON
59
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000519TRLO0
XLON
58
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000517TRLO0
XLON
160
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000515TRLO0
XLON
155
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000514TRLO0
XLON
21
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000536TRLO0
XLON
145
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000535TRLO0
XLON
172
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000534TRLO0
XLON
154
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000533TRLO0
XLON
112
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000532TRLO0
XLON
158
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000529TRLO0
XLON
178
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000528TRLO0
XLON
171
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000526TRLO0
XLON
48
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000525TRLO0
XLON
109
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000523TRLO0
XLON
154
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000522TRLO0
XLON
105
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000538TRLO0
XLON
52
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000537TRLO0
XLON
14
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000539TRLO0
XLON
37
1914.00
10:21:00
00076000540TRLO0
XLON
18
1914.00
10:23:15
00076000597TRLO0
XLON
16
1914.00
10:23:15
00076000596TRLO0
XLON
19
1914.00
10:23:16
00076000598TRLO0
XLON
18
1914.00
10:23:16
00076000599TRLO0
XLON
16
1914.00
10:23:16
00076000600TRLO0
XLON
36
1914.00
10:55:32
00076001576TRLO0
XLON
175
1914.00
10:55:32
00076001575TRLO0
XLON
128
1914.00
10:55:32
00076001574TRLO0
XLON
162
1914.00
10:55:32
00076001573TRLO0
XLON
23
1914.00
10:55:32
00076001578TRLO0
XLON
190
1914.00
10:55:32
00076001577TRLO0
XLON
11
1914.00
10:55:36
00076001581TRLO0
XLON
52
1912.00
11:00:22
00076001687TRLO0
XLON
104
1912.00
11:00:22
00076001686TRLO0
XLON
143
1904.00
11:09:40
00076002081TRLO0
XLON
10
1904.00
11:09:40
00076002080TRLO0
XLON
8
1904.00
11:38:36
00076002973TRLO0
XLON
5
1904.00
11:38:36
00076002972TRLO0
XLON
6
1904.00
11:38:36
00076002971TRLO0
XLON
18
1904.00
11:38:36
00076002974TRLO0
XLON
47
1904.00
11:38:40
00076002983TRLO0
XLON
39
1904.00
11:38:40
00076002982TRLO0
XLON
6
1908.00
12:00:12
00076003849TRLO0
XLON
12
1908.00
12:00:12
00076003848TRLO0
XLON
27
1908.00
12:00:12
00076003847TRLO0
XLON
39
1908.00
12:00:12
00076003846TRLO0
XLON
4
1908.00
12:00:12
00076003845TRLO0
XLON
63
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004562TRLO0
XLON
63
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004561TRLO0
XLON
7
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004560TRLO0
XLON
125
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004559TRLO0
XLON
66
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004558TRLO0
XLON
13
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004557TRLO0
XLON
100
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004563TRLO0
XLON
6
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004565TRLO0
XLON
220
1914.00
12:21:40
00076004564TRLO0
XLON
20
1914.00
12:28:16
00076004784TRLO0
XLON
10
1914.00
12:28:16
00076004783TRLO0
XLON
73
1914.00
12:28:16
00076004782TRLO0
XLON
151
1912.00
12:30:29
00076004887TRLO0
XLON
180
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014067TRLO0
XLON
176
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014066TRLO0
XLON
175
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014065TRLO0
XLON
166
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014064TRLO0
XLON
178
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014063TRLO0
XLON
166
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014062TRLO0
XLON
148
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014061TRLO0
XLON
171
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014060TRLO0
XLON
177
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014059TRLO0
XLON
161
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014058TRLO0
XLON
169
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014057TRLO0
XLON
164
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014056TRLO0
XLON
179
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014055TRLO0
XLON
151
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014054TRLO0
XLON
160
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014053TRLO0
XLON
180
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014052TRLO0
XLON
163
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014051TRLO0
XLON
147
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014050TRLO0
XLON
149
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014049TRLO0
XLON
153
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014048TRLO0
XLON
179
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014047TRLO0
XLON
169
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014046TRLO0
XLON
155
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014045TRLO0
XLON
150
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014044TRLO0
XLON
99
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014043TRLO0
XLON
161
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014042TRLO0
XLON
55
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014041TRLO0
XLON
178
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014040TRLO0
XLON
159
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014039TRLO0
XLON
290
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014038TRLO0
XLON
7
1914.00
15:30:42
00076014068TRLO0
XLON
127
1914.00
15:30:43
00076014072TRLO0
XLON
367
1914.00
15:30:43
00076014071TRLO0
XLON
713
1914.00
15:30:43
00076014070TRLO0
XLON
55
1914.00
15:30:43
00076014075TRLO0
XLON
22
1914.00
15:30:43
00076014074TRLO0
XLON
81
1914.00
15:30:43
00076014073TRLO0
XLON
179
1914.00
15:30:47
00076014076TRLO0
XLON
167
1914.00
15:32:47
00076014334TRLO0
XLON
167
1914.00
15:37:34
00076014503TRLO0
XLON
167
1914.00
15:37:34
00076014502TRLO0
XLON
158
1914.00
15:43:43
00076015028TRLO0
XLON
172
1914.00
15:43:43
00076015027TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916