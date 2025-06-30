Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 15:26 Uhr
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Launches TrustNFT.io's Blockchain Authentication Platform for Cannabis Industry

New "Weed.TrustNFT.io" Platform Combats Counterfeiting, Enhances Compliance, and Unlocks New Revenue Streams for Cannabis Brands

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS), a leader in blockchain-powered security solutions, today announced the official launch of Weed.TrustNFT.io , a groundbreaking NFT-based platform designed to eliminate counterfeit cannabis products, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive customer engagement through blockchain technology.

With counterfeit cannabis products costing legitimate businesses up to 15% of annual revenue and regulatory scrutiny increasing, TrustNFT.io provides an immutable, transparent, and consumer-friendly solution to verify product authenticity from seed to sale.

How It Works

Each cannabis product is assigned a unique NFT linked to:

Lab test results (THC/CBD %, contaminants)
Strain genetics & grower details
Expiration dates & batch tracking
Consumers simply scan a QR code to confirm authenticity before purchase, while brands and regulators access a tamper-proof blockchain ledger for compliance.

Key Benefits for the Cannabis Industry

  • Stop Counterfeits - Protect brand reputation and revenue from fake products.

  • Automate Compliance - Reduce audit costs with blockchain-powered record keeping.

  • Boost Customer Loyalty - Gamified NFT rewards increase repeat purchases by 25% or more.

  • Unlock New Revenue - Earn royalties from NFT resales and premium verification services.

"The cannabis industry loses millions to counterfeiters and inefficiencies," said Stuart Fine, CEO at Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "Weed.TrustNFT.io gives brands a turnkey way to fight fraud, build trust, and monetize their products in ways that weren't possible before."

Pilot Program Potential Results

Leading cannabis brands, that implement TrustNFT.io's platform, can anticipate:

10-15% reduction in counterfeit losses
30% faster compliance reporting
$50K-$500K in new NFT-driven revenue annually

Availability

Weed.TrustNFT.io is now available for licensed producers, dispensaries, and edible manufacturers. To celebrate the launch, Silver Scott Mines is offering 500free NFTs to the first 10 brands who sign up at Weed.TrustNFT.io.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC: PINK: SILS) invests in cutting-edge blockchain and AI technologies for regulated industries. Its subsidiary, TrustNFT.io, specializes in anti-counterfeiting and customer engagement solutions for cannabis, pharmaceuticals, and luxury goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Stuart Fine CEO Silver Scott Mines, Inc. 908-356-9852
www.silverscottmines.com

X: @TrustNFT2025 @silverscottmine

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-mines-inc.-launches-trustnft.ios-blockchain-authenticat-1044188

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
