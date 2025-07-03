

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis reported top-line results from the Phase III GCAptAIN study evaluating Cosentyx in adults with newly diagnosed or relapsing giant cell arteritis. The company said Cosentyx did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in sustained remission at Week 52 compared to placebo. The secondary outcomes did not show statistical superiority. The company noted that Cosentyx showed numerically better outcomes compared to placebo for cumulative steroid dose and steroid-related toxicity.



'While the Phase III results of GCAptAIN did not replicate the positive outcomes observed in the Phase II trial, we remain committed to continuing to drive scientific progress and deepening the understanding of immune-mediated diseases,' said Shreeram Aradhye, President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.



