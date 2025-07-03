BD MULTIMEDIA: BD Multimedia becomes TRACTIAL: a bold new identity to scale Bitcoin accumulation

From July 2025, BD Multimedia will change its name to TRACTIAL.
This change represents a clear strategic shift towards becoming a key BTC Treasury company.
THE BTC ACCUMULATION MECHANISM IN MOTION
TRACTIAL's Bitcoin strategy combines two complementary growth drivers:
Bitcoin accumulation, through several channels:
- regular non-diluted purchases from our own capital,
- targeted fund-raising, adjusted to market conditions, with strategic investors.
- BTC accumulation through Bitcoin mining partnerships
Tractial currently holds 14.75 BTC in its consolidated cash position.
STRONG SIGNALS, RAPID GROWTH
In just a few months, the strategy we have deployed has attracted a great deal of renewed interest:
- +427% growth in the number of Bitcoins since the start of 2025,
- +550% growth for Payment.net in just two quarters (Q3 2024 to Q1 2025).
With a strategy that has already been implemented, TRACTIAL is aiming for the top of the world rankings of Bitcoin Treasury Companies.
ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA :
BD Multimedia is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0000035305 - ALBDM).
The first player to simultaneously hold ACPR approval as a payment institution and PSAN status for crypto-assets, it offers innovative Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions and is committed to making its cash an engine for growth via a progressive allocation to Bitcoin.
GROUP COMPANIES :
