Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932700 | ISIN: FR0000035305 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD
München
03.07.25 | 08:00
8,980 Euro
-1,75 % -0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BD MULTI MEDIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BD MULTI MEDIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8409,34008:29
Actusnews Wire
03.07.2025 08:23 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BD MULTIMEDIA: BD Multimedia becomes TRACTIAL: a bold new identity to scale Bitcoin accumulation

From July 2025, BD Multimedia will change its name to TRACTIAL.
This change represents a clear strategic shift towards becoming a key BTC Treasury company.


THE BTC ACCUMULATION MECHANISM IN MOTION

TRACTIAL's Bitcoin strategy combines two complementary growth drivers:

Bitcoin accumulation, through several channels:

  1. regular non-diluted purchases from our own capital,
  2. targeted fund-raising, adjusted to market conditions, with strategic investors.
  3. BTC accumulation through Bitcoin mining partnerships

Tractial currently holds 14.75 BTC in its consolidated cash position.


STRONG SIGNALS, RAPID GROWTH

In just a few months, the strategy we have deployed has attracted a great deal of renewed interest:

  • +427% growth in the number of Bitcoins since the start of 2025,
  • +550% growth for Payment.net in just two quarters (Q3 2024 to Q1 2025).

With a strategy that has already been implemented, TRACTIAL is aiming for the top of the world rankings of Bitcoin Treasury Companies.


ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA :

BD Multimedia is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0000035305 - ALBDM).
The first player to simultaneously hold ACPR approval as a payment institution and PSAN status for crypto-assets, it offers innovative Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions and is committed to making its cash an engine for growth via a progressive allocation to Bitcoin.
GROUP COMPANIES :
  • The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF.
  • The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.
  • Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.
  • The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project.
  • Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs.
  • The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France.
  • The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project.
BD Multimédia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM).
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZhvkshrlWqUlWxrZ5xpapNramyVlJaabmWVlGlvZ8qVmWuTyWtlZ5icZnJjnG1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92789-bd_multimedia_2025-07-03_ven_bd_multimedia_becomes_tractial_a_bold_new_identity_to_scale_bitcoin_accumulation.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.