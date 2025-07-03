BD MULTIMEDIA: BD Multimedia becomes TRACTIAL: a bold new identity to scale Bitcoin accumulation

From July 2025, BD Multimedia will change its name to TRACTIAL.

This change represents a clear strategic shift towards becoming a key BTC Treasury company.



THE BTC ACCUMULATION MECHANISM IN MOTION

TRACTIAL's Bitcoin strategy combines two complementary growth drivers:

Bitcoin accumulation, through several channels:

regular non-diluted purchases from our own capital, targeted fund-raising, adjusted to market conditions, with strategic investors. BTC accumulation through Bitcoin mining partnerships

Tractial currently holds 14.75 BTC in its consolidated cash position.



STRONG SIGNALS, RAPID GROWTH

In just a few months, the strategy we have deployed has attracted a great deal of renewed interest:

+427% growth in the number of Bitcoins since the start of 2025,

growth in the number of Bitcoins since the start of 2025, +550% growth for Payment.net in just two quarters (Q3 2024 to Q1 2025).

With a strategy that has already been implemented, TRACTIAL is aiming for the top of the world rankings of Bitcoin Treasury Companies.



ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA :



BD Multimedia is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0000035305 - ALBDM).

The first player to simultaneously hold ACPR approval as a payment institution and PSAN status for crypto-assets, it offers innovative Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions and is committed to making its cash an engine for growth via a progressive allocation to Bitcoin.

GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. BD Multimédia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM).

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZhvkshrlWqUlWxrZ5xpapNramyVlJaabmWVlGlvZ8qVmWuTyWtlZ5icZnJjnG1v

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92789-bd_multimedia_2025-07-03_ven_bd_multimedia_becomes_tractial_a_bold_new_identity_to_scale_bitcoin_accumulation.pdf