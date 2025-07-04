Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:01
1,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,11013:56
Dow Jones News
04.07.2025 12:51 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Holdings in Company

DJ RM plc: Holdings in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holdings in Company 
04-Jul-2025 / 11:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
Issuer Name 
 
RM PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Harwood Capital LLP 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
  
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
  
 
Name            City of registered office     Country of registered office 
 
Harwood Capital LLP     London              United kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name              City of registered office     Country of registered office 
 
Rockwood Strategic PLC     London              United Kingdom 
 
Harwood Capital LLP      London              United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Jul-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Jul-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  16.596000       0.000000            16.596000   13920000 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      15.171500       0.000000            15.171500     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BJT0FF39       12920000                      15.404000        
 
GB00BJT0FF39       1000000                       1.192000         
 
Sub Total 8.A       13920000                     16.596000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
 
Christopher  Rockwood 
Harwood    Strategic Plc 15.404000                              15.404000% 
Bernard Mills 
 
 
Christopher  Harwood 
Harwood    Capital LLP  1.192000                              1.192000% 
Bernard Mills

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04/07/2025

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  394984 
EQS News ID:  2165456 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
