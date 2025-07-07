Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 08:06
19,645 Euro
+0,69 % +0,135
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,84519,87009:36
19,84519,86009:36
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 08:42 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska builds multi-sports building in Malmö, Sweden, for about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the City of Malmö to build a new multi-sports building at the stadium area in Malmö, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden for the third quarter of 2025.

The new building will include a full-size football pitch, basketball hall, teaching facilities for a high school with a sports focus, and office space. The gross floor area will be approximately 30,000 square meters and a high focus will be placed on sustainability in terms of environmental impact, energy consumption, operational reliability, and the possibility of conversion.

Skanska and Malmö City began their collaboration on the new arena just over a year ago, and during the year, design and planning have been ongoing, and the agreement that is now being signed concerns the actual construction of the multi-sports facility.

Construction is scheduled to start in August 2025 and the entire project is expected to be completed during 2028.

For further information please contact:

Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-multi-sports-building-in-malmo--sweden--for-about-sek-1-billion,c4203847

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4203847/3571262.pdf

20250707 SE multi-sports building MalmoÌˆ

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-multi-sports-building-in-malmo-sweden-for-about-sek-1-billion-302498645.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.