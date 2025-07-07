Skanska builds multi-sports building in Malmö, Sweden, for about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the City of Malmö to build a new multi-sports building at the stadium area in Malmö, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden for the third quarter of 2025.

The new building will include a full-size football pitch, basketball hall, teaching facilities for a high school with a sports focus, and office space. The gross floor area will be approximately 30,000 square meters and a high focus will be placed on sustainability in terms of environmental impact, energy consumption, operational reliability, and the possibility of conversion.

Skanska and Malmö City began their collaboration on the new arena just over a year ago, and during the year, design and planning have been ongoing, and the agreement that is now being signed concerns the actual construction of the multi-sports facility.

Construction is scheduled to start in August 2025 and the entire project is expected to be completed during 2028.

