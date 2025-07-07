Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 4 July 2025, it has received a transparency notification from Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. reported in its notification dated 4 July 2025, that on 30 June 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its participation decreased and crossed downwards the (lowest) threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. opted not to disclose further details on the number of voting securities held following the transaction on 30 June 2025.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 1099 Ameriprise Financial Center, Minneapolis, MN 55474, USA

Date on which the threshold is crossed

30 June 2025

Threshold that is crossed downwards (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting

rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Threadneedle Asset Management Limited Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Subtotal TOTAL 0 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period

or date # of voting

rights that may

be acquired if

the instrument

is exercised % of voting

rights Settlement TOTAL

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC is wholly owned by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

For clarity, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited, Threadneedle Asset Management Limited and Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC are investment managers who manage funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

