JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights June 30, 2025 21 531 967 31 283 368

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 089 472, taking into account the 1 193 896 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

The change in the total number of shares making up the capital compared with the previous monthly statement results from the decision of the Board of Directors which, at its meeting on June 27, 2025 and in accordance with the delegation granted to it by the General Meeting of June 27, 2025, cancelled, with effect as of June 30, 2025, 484 500 shares purchased for cancellation under the share buyback program.

