Hilbert Group Announces Appointment of Saxo Bank co-founder Lars Seier Christensen to its Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B)(STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) announced today that renowned international businessman Lars Seier Christensen, co-founder of Saxo Bank, will serve as Advisor to the Board.

Lars is best known as a co-founder of Saxo Bank, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the institution into a globally recognized financial services provider with over 1.5 million customers. In addition to his work at Saxo Bank, Lars has been an active investor and thought leader in fintech and blockchain related companies, including London-based Concordium. Lars is also owner of several Michelin starred restaurants and a co-owner of the football club F.C. Copenhagen.

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert Group CEO, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Lars who is a highly regarded leader in the financial sector. His insights and guidance will be invaluable as we accelerate the development of our solutions and expand our reach in both asset management and on the decentralized Web3 side which include Syntetika and COIN360.com"

Lars Seier Christensen comments: "Hilbert's mission to build institutional-grade, compliant infrastructure for crypto investing is exactly what this industry needs to mature and scale. Their integration of world-class AI expertise into both Web3 and active investing sets them apart as true innovators. I see strong potential in their platforms like Syntetika and COIN360 and clear synergies with other ventures in my portfolio, including Concordium. I'm excited to join as an advisor and contribute to the evolution of a more professional, trustworthy crypto ecosystem."

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

