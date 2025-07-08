Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
08.07.25 | 10:27
3,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7203,94015:09
Dow Jones News
08.07.2025 14:33 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Result of AGM 
08-Jul-2025 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital 
technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed. 
 
Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below. 
 
Resolution                           For1    % of votes Against  % of votes Votes 
                                      cast         cast    withheld2 
 
 
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial 132,239,762 99.47%   705,120  0.53%   168,868 
year ended 31 March 2025. 
 
 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the    129,282,547 97.71%   3,035,361 2.29%   718,171 
financial year ended 31 March 2025. 
 
 
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.        129,296,046 98.06%   2,556,539 1.94%   1,183,494 
 
4. To elect Andrew Zimmermann as a Director.          132,895,124 99.90%   136,381  0.10%   4,574 
 
5. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director.          132,893,475 99.90%   138,021  0.10%   4,583 
 
6. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director.           130,104,803 97.80%   2,926,693 2.20%   4,583 
 
7. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director.          132,053,829 99.27%   977,692  0.73%   4,558 
 
8. To re-elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director.       119,380,046 95.21%   6,002,178 4.79%   7,653,855 
 
9. To re-elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director.         131,016,715 98.49%   2,014,806 1.51%   4,558 
 
10. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director.         129,869,366 97.62%   3,162,130 2.38%   4,583 
 
11. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director.          131,883,942 99.14%   1,147,563 0.86%   4,574 
 
12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the 132,262,845 99.94%   79,097   0.06%   694,137 
Company. 
 
 
13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to  133,016,555 99.99%   13,026   0.01%   6,498 
determine the remuneration of the auditor. 
 
 
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.         128,995,817 96.97%   4,034,248 3.03%   6,014 
 
15. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.*    128,920,780 96.91%   4,109,400 3.09%   5,899 
 
16. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption   119,905,238 90.13%   13,129,649 9.87%   1,192 
rights.* 
 
 
17. To authorise the Company to purchase            133,000,503 99.99%   13,204   0.01%   22,372 
its own ordinary shares.* 
 
 
18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other 
than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' 131,881,833 99.13%   1,153,645 0.87%   601 
notice.*

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 180,670,386.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/ investor-relations/plc/documents

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                 +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  395305 
EQS News ID:  2166904 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166904&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.