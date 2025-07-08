Molten Ventures Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Result of AGM 08-Jul-2025 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed. Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below. Resolution For1 % of votes Against % of votes Votes cast cast withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial 132,239,762 99.47% 705,120 0.53% 168,868 year ended 31 March 2025. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the 129,282,547 97.71% 3,035,361 2.29% 718,171 financial year ended 31 March 2025. 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 129,296,046 98.06% 2,556,539 1.94% 1,183,494 4. To elect Andrew Zimmermann as a Director. 132,895,124 99.90% 136,381 0.10% 4,574 5. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director. 132,893,475 99.90% 138,021 0.10% 4,583 6. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director. 130,104,803 97.80% 2,926,693 2.20% 4,583 7. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director. 132,053,829 99.27% 977,692 0.73% 4,558 8. To re-elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director. 119,380,046 95.21% 6,002,178 4.79% 7,653,855 9. To re-elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director. 131,016,715 98.49% 2,014,806 1.51% 4,558 10. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 129,869,366 97.62% 3,162,130 2.38% 4,583 11. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director. 131,883,942 99.14% 1,147,563 0.86% 4,574 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the 132,262,845 99.94% 79,097 0.06% 694,137 Company. 13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to 133,016,555 99.99% 13,026 0.01% 6,498 determine the remuneration of the auditor. 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 128,995,817 96.97% 4,034,248 3.03% 6,014 15. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 128,920,780 96.91% 4,109,400 3.09% 5,899 16. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption 119,905,238 90.13% 13,129,649 9.87% 1,192 rights.* 17. To authorise the Company to purchase 133,000,503 99.99% 13,204 0.01% 22,372 its own ordinary shares.* 18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' 131,881,833 99.13% 1,153,645 0.87% 601 notice.*

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 180,670,386.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/ investor-relations/plc/documents

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

