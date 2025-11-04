Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 03 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 465.00p Highest price paid per share: 460.80p Lowest price paid per share: 462.9092p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,577,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,469,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 462.9092

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 8 461.00 08:20:21 00030281534TRDU0 XLON 517 463.60 08:36:46 00030281650TRDU0 XLON 1,227 463.40 08:54:23 00030281726TRDU0 XLON 590 462.40 09:48:34 00030282290TRDU0 XLON 263 462.60 10:13:44 00030282437TRDU0 XLON 89 462.60 10:13:44 00030282438TRDU0 XLON 834 462.20 10:19:39 00030282496TRDU0 XLON 400 463.40 10:50:57 00030282678TRDU0 XLON 126 463.40 10:50:57 00030282679TRDU0 XLON 572 463.40 11:35:20 00030282933TRDU0 XLON 541 463.60 12:04:17 00030283033TRDU0 XLON 570 463.00 12:31:18 00030283102TRDU0 XLON 410 462.00 12:53:07 00030283174TRDU0 XLON 231 462.00 12:53:07 00030283175TRDU0 XLON 559 462.20 13:22:46 00030283309TRDU0 XLON 637 461.20 13:22:47 00030283310TRDU0 XLON 409 460.80 13:59:43 00030283539TRDU0 XLON 285 461.00 14:12:44 00030283618TRDU0 XLON 340 461.00 14:12:44 00030283619TRDU0 XLON 930 461.20 14:31:30 00030283868TRDU0 XLON 619 464.60 14:47:37 00030284073TRDU0 XLON 662 464.80 15:06:04 00030284384TRDU0 XLON 569 465.00 15:24:06 00030284563TRDU0 XLON 775 463.40 15:36:02 00030284711TRDU0 XLON 632 463.20 15:53:26 00030284922TRDU0 XLON 564 463.20 16:00:41 00030285000TRDU0 XLON 565 463.40 16:19:03 00030285286TRDU0 XLON 1,076 463.20 16:22:56 00030285340TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

