Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.11.25 | 15:29
5,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,50009:11
Dow Jones News
05.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 04 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      30,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      465.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      450.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      460.9338p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,607,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,439,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 460.9338

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
590               454.60     08:35:08          00030285958TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               453.80     08:35:08          00030285959TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               453.80     09:10:45          00030286306TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               453.80     09:10:45          00030286307TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               450.40     09:35:36          00030286499TRDU0      XLON 
 
155               451.60     10:33:53          00030286854TRDU0      XLON 
 
386               451.60     10:33:53          00030286855TRDU0      XLON 
 
351               454.80     10:54:53          00030287026TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               454.80     10:54:53          00030287027TRDU0      XLON 
 
237               454.80     10:54:53          00030287028TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               457.40     11:09:22          00030287153TRDU0      XLON 
 
654               457.60     11:18:38          00030287171TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               458.00     11:43:10          00030287353TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                458.00     11:43:10          00030287354TRDU0      XLON 
 
487               458.00     11:43:10          00030287355TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               458.00     11:54:27          00030287399TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               458.80     12:02:47          00030287444TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                458.80     12:02:47          00030287445TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               458.40     12:02:47          00030287446TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,216              460.00     12:50:17          00030287717TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               460.00     12:51:08          00030287720TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               460.80     13:03:05          00030287848TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                460.80     13:03:56          00030287865TRDU0      XLON 
 
328               460.80     13:03:56          00030287866TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               460.20     13:08:35          00030287886TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               460.60     13:19:55          00030287948TRDU0      XLON 
 
299               460.40     13:19:56          00030287949TRDU0      XLON 
 
280               460.40     13:19:56          00030287952TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               460.20     13:19:56          00030287955TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               463.20     13:28:45          00030287976TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               464.60     13:57:13          00030288119TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               465.00     14:03:20          00030288146TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                465.00     14:03:20          00030288147TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,082              465.40     14:26:01          00030288218TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,518              465.40     14:26:01          00030288219TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               465.80     14:39:47          00030288417TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,023              465.80     14:40:02          00030288418TRDU0      XLON 
 
133               464.80     14:40:02          00030288428TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               464.20     14:51:13          00030288500TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               465.00     15:01:00          00030288547TRDU0      XLON 
 
480               465.00     15:01:00          00030288548TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               464.60     15:01:00          00030288549TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               464.20     15:09:27          00030288587TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               465.20     15:17:35          00030288653TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               464.80     15:17:35          00030288654TRDU0      XLON 
 
412               464.00     15:29:00          00030288736TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               464.00     15:29:00          00030288737TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               464.00     15:29:00          00030288738TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               463.40     15:37:31          00030288913TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               463.20     15:37:31          00030288914TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               463.00     15:46:34          00030289155TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               461.20     15:55:57          00030289302TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,274              461.60     16:06:33          00030289442TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               461.60     16:06:33          00030289443TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,076              461.60     16:24:43          00030289772TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,124              461.60     16:24:43          00030289773TRDU0      XLON 
 
452               461.60     16:24:43          00030289774TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 407164 
EQS News ID:  2223836 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.