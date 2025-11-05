Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 04 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 30,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 465.80p Highest price paid per share: 450.40p Lowest price paid per share: 460.9338p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,607,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,439,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 460.9338

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 590 454.60 08:35:08 00030285958TRDU0 XLON 619 453.80 08:35:08 00030285959TRDU0 XLON 519 453.80 09:10:45 00030286306TRDU0 XLON 589 453.80 09:10:45 00030286307TRDU0 XLON 603 450.40 09:35:36 00030286499TRDU0 XLON 155 451.60 10:33:53 00030286854TRDU0 XLON 386 451.60 10:33:53 00030286855TRDU0 XLON 351 454.80 10:54:53 00030287026TRDU0 XLON 543 454.80 10:54:53 00030287027TRDU0 XLON 237 454.80 10:54:53 00030287028TRDU0 XLON 604 457.40 11:09:22 00030287153TRDU0 XLON 654 457.60 11:18:38 00030287171TRDU0 XLON 543 458.00 11:43:10 00030287353TRDU0 XLON 69 458.00 11:43:10 00030287354TRDU0 XLON 487 458.00 11:43:10 00030287355TRDU0 XLON 551 458.00 11:54:27 00030287399TRDU0 XLON 569 458.80 12:02:47 00030287444TRDU0 XLON 3 458.80 12:02:47 00030287445TRDU0 XLON 240 458.40 12:02:47 00030287446TRDU0 XLON 1,216 460.00 12:50:17 00030287717TRDU0 XLON 534 460.00 12:51:08 00030287720TRDU0 XLON 149 460.80 13:03:05 00030287848TRDU0 XLON 47 460.80 13:03:56 00030287865TRDU0 XLON 328 460.80 13:03:56 00030287866TRDU0 XLON 506 460.20 13:08:35 00030287886TRDU0 XLON 599 460.60 13:19:55 00030287948TRDU0 XLON 299 460.40 13:19:56 00030287949TRDU0 XLON 280 460.40 13:19:56 00030287952TRDU0 XLON 598 460.20 13:19:56 00030287955TRDU0 XLON 551 463.20 13:28:45 00030287976TRDU0 XLON 517 464.60 13:57:13 00030288119TRDU0 XLON 466 465.00 14:03:20 00030288146TRDU0 XLON 98 465.00 14:03:20 00030288147TRDU0 XLON 1,082 465.40 14:26:01 00030288218TRDU0 XLON 1,518 465.40 14:26:01 00030288219TRDU0 XLON 582 465.80 14:39:47 00030288417TRDU0 XLON 1,023 465.80 14:40:02 00030288418TRDU0 XLON 133 464.80 14:40:02 00030288428TRDU0 XLON 595 464.20 14:51:13 00030288500TRDU0 XLON 138 465.00 15:01:00 00030288547TRDU0 XLON 480 465.00 15:01:00 00030288548TRDU0 XLON 620 464.60 15:01:00 00030288549TRDU0 XLON 549 464.20 15:09:27 00030288587TRDU0 XLON 550 465.20 15:17:35 00030288653TRDU0 XLON 507 464.80 15:17:35 00030288654TRDU0 XLON 412 464.00 15:29:00 00030288736TRDU0 XLON 583 464.00 15:29:00 00030288737TRDU0 XLON 102 464.00 15:29:00 00030288738TRDU0 XLON 555 463.40 15:37:31 00030288913TRDU0 XLON 566 463.20 15:37:31 00030288914TRDU0 XLON 520 463.00 15:46:34 00030289155TRDU0 XLON 525 461.20 15:55:57 00030289302TRDU0 XLON 1,274 461.60 16:06:33 00030289442TRDU0 XLON 534 461.60 16:06:33 00030289443TRDU0 XLON 1,076 461.60 16:24:43 00030289772TRDU0 XLON 1,124 461.60 16:24:43 00030289773TRDU0 XLON 452 461.60 16:24:43 00030289774TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

