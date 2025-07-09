Silver Scott Mines Inc: New Platform Eggplanther.com Redefines Men's Sexual Health with a Safe, Comprehensive, and Judgment-Free Approach

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) In a bold move to address a long-overlooked area of men's health, Eggplanther.com officially launches today as a cutting-edge online platform offering men a confidential, personalized, and holistic approach to sexual wellness. Designed to go beyond the pill-pushing models of traditional sites, Eggplanther.com provides at-home clinical testing, access to licensed professionals, custom vitamin packs, and expert guidance for sustainable performance and vitality.

A Safe Space for Real Conversations and Real Solutions

For too long, men's sexual health has been treated with a one-size-fits-all band-aid - often a prescription drug without consideration of the root causes. Eggplanther.com was created to change that. With an emphasis on total-body health and long-term wellness, the platform empowers men to take charge of their sexual vitality in a private and stigma-free environment.

"Our goal isn't just to help men perform better for a night," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Health, Inc. "It's about helping them feel better every day - physically, mentally, and emotionally. We've built a trusted space where men can explore their health without shame, get real answers, and access solutions that are grounded in science and tailored to them."

Key Features of Eggplanther.com Include:

Discreet At-Home Hormone & Blood Testing: Analyze testosterone levels, vitamin deficiencies, and other health markers without setting foot in a clinic.

Custom Vitamin Packs: Personalized daily supplements based on test results and personal goals, delivered monthly.

Access to Real Experts: Speak with licensed health professionals, nutritionists, and sexual wellness specialists - no bots, no fluff.

Whole-Body Focus: Understand and treat the why, not just the what - from hormone imbalances to stress and lifestyle factors.

A Mission to End the Stigma Around Male Sexual Health

Eggplanther.com isn't just a service - it's a movement to normalize men's sexual health conversations. By addressing issues like low libido, fatigue, performance anxiety, and hormonal imbalances from a place of support and education, the platform hopes to break toxic cycles of silence and shame.

Now Available Nationwide

Eggplanther.com is now available across the U.S., with plans to expand services and offerings throughout 2025. Men can visit the site to take a free wellness quiz, order a test kit, and start building their personalized path to better health - all from the comfort of home.

About Eggplanther.com

Eggplanther.com is a next-generation men's health platform focused on sexual wellness, hormone balance, and full-body vitality. Combining science, discretion, and a personalized approach, Eggplanther.com helps men feel and perform at their best - without judgment, pressure, or unnecessary prescriptions.

To learn more, visit www.Eggplanther.com

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc. Is a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS). The Company's mission is to create affordable healthcare options across the spectrums of care for Americans. The Company looks to fill in the gaps that large companies deem unprofitable and unworthy of attention. The company is redeveloping www.affordabletelehealthplan.com and has plans for additional healthcare launches this year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

Investors@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

