Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 19,617 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 330.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 325.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 328.2783p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,399,127 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,647,323.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,617

Volume weighted average price (pence): 328.2783

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1143 327.40 08:28:14 00076162293TRLO0 XLON 1108 328.00 09:00:20 00076163947TRLO0 XLON 1224 328.80 10:29:20 00076167708TRLO0 XLON 1279 329.80 10:46:56 00076168547TRLO0 XLON 1140 327.80 11:39:17 00076171885TRLO0 XLON 1037 326.60 12:06:22 00076172801TRLO0 XLON 677 325.40 12:07:17 00076172883TRLO0 XLON 1188 327.00 12:19:44 00076173318TRLO0 XLON 1129 327.00 12:21:38 00076173429TRLO0 XLON 110 327.00 12:21:38 00076173430TRLO0 XLON 1082 327.20 12:23:01 00076173543TRLO0 XLON 800 327.40 12:25:09 00076173657TRLO0 XLON 1167 327.60 12:27:53 00076173866TRLO0 XLON 1115 329.80 12:49:46 00076174639TRLO0 XLON 839 329.40 12:49:48 00076174640TRLO0 XLON 155 329.40 12:49:48 00076174641TRLO0 XLON 186 329.40 12:49:48 00076174642TRLO0 XLON 93 329.40 13:21:03 00076175752TRLO0 XLON 406 329.40 13:21:03 00076175753TRLO0 XLON 280 329.40 13:27:10 00076175945TRLO0 XLON 340 329.40 13:27:10 00076175946TRLO0 XLON 39 329.80 13:47:20 00076176649TRLO0 XLON 500 329.80 13:47:20 00076176650TRLO0 XLON 174 329.80 13:47:20 00076176651TRLO0 XLON 1206 329.60 13:51:23 00076176863TRLO0 XLON 86 329.40 14:02:01 00076177258TRLO0 XLON 139 329.40 14:08:06 00076177436TRLO0 XLON 63 329.40 14:08:06 00076177437TRLO0 XLON 2 329.40 14:08:06 00076177438TRLO0 XLON 201 329.40 14:09:00 00076177447TRLO0 XLON 30 330.00 14:19:19 00076177732TRLO0 XLON 334 330.00 14:19:19 00076177733TRLO0 XLON 139 330.00 14:19:19 00076177734TRLO0 XLON 188 330.00 14:19:19 00076177735TRLO0 XLON 18 330.00 14:19:19 00076177736TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW

