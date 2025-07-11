TF Bank AB: Interim Report January - June 2025

"TF Bank's underlying loan book growth in local currencies amounted to 20 % over the past year. The credit card business in Germany continues to be the main driver of the Bank's organic growth. Operating profit increased by 24 % compared to the second quarter of 2024. An extraordinary dividend of SEK 5 per share was distributed at the end of the quarter." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - June 2025 compared to January - June 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 21,671 million, compared to June 2024 the increase in local currencies was 20 % 1

Operating profit increased by 25 % to SEK 382.9 million

Earnings per share increased by 26 % to SEK 13.18

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 27 % to SEK 13.28

Cost/income ratio improved to 37.5 % (39.8)

Return on equity amounted to 21.7 % (22.3)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 21.9 % (22.3)

Total capital ratio has increased to 17.4 % (16.7) since year-end

April - June 2025 compared to April - June 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 21,671 million, compared to June 2024 the increase in local currencies was 20 % 1

Operating profit increased by 24 % to SEK 195.1 million

Earnings per share increased by 24 % to SEK 6.72

Cost/income ratio improved to 37.7 % (39.5)

Return on equity amounted to 21.6 % (22.5)

Significant events January - June 2025

The credit card business had an organic underlying loan book growth of 43 % over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 85 % compared to the second quarter 2024.

In the Ecommerce Solutions segment, collaborations have been initiated with Brandsdal Group and Bagaren & Kocken. These partnerships are expected to generate an annual transaction volume of approximately SEK 2,700 million.

During June the subsidiary TFBN Services Ltd applied to the supervisory authority in the United Kingdom to establish operations in the country.

To follow the conference call online, please click on the link below. To ask questions dial in using the number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the meeting code:

Link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/tf-bank/q2-2025/

SE: +46 (0)8 5052 0017 and enter the meeting code 873 3630 0920

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 July 2025 at 07:00 CEST.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Lending and deposit activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking with the support of the Swedish banking license. The operations are divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Note 1) Development of the loan portfolio in local currencies excluding past due receivables in Stage 3.