STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), a leading digital asset investment firm, today announced its quarterly performance results for the period Q2 2025.

Key Highlights:

BTC Basis+: Net return of +5.99% in Q2 and +25.01% Year-To-Date (YTD), on top of Bitcoin.

USD Basis+: Net return of +7.97% in Q2 and +26.44% Year-To-Date (YTD), in absolute USD terms.

Xapo Byzantine BTC Credit Fund: Current net fund yield of +2.80% per annum, on top of Bitcoin.

Hilbert V100: Net return of +15.00% in Q2 and -22.70% Year-To-Date (YTD), in absolute USD terms.

Russell Thompson, Hilbert Group CIO, comments: "Our disciplined investment approach, integrated risk management, and deep expertise in how to exploit alpha in the crypto ecosystem continues to differentiate us from our competitors"

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Reports Q2 2025 Fund Performance Numbers

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-reports-q2-2025-fund-performance-numbers-1047867