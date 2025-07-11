DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jul-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,622 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 121.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.6936p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,518,948 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,518,948) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.6936p 63,622

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 580 124.60 08:12:49 00344129919TRLO1 XLON 27 124.60 08:12:49 00344129920TRLO1 XLON 590 124.60 08:15:43 00344131973TRLO1 XLON 599 124.00 08:15:43 00344131975TRLO1 XLON 539 124.20 08:26:38 00344140267TRLO1 XLON 451 124.20 08:26:38 00344140268TRLO1 XLON 406 124.20 08:26:38 00344140269TRLO1 XLON 171 124.20 08:30:18 00344143589TRLO1 XLON 205 124.20 08:30:18 00344143590TRLO1 XLON 198 124.20 08:30:18 00344143591TRLO1 XLON 613 123.80 08:31:12 00344144300TRLO1 XLON 613 124.00 08:31:12 00344144301TRLO1 XLON 627 123.60 08:41:17 00344152656TRLO1 XLON 122 124.20 08:45:32 00344156504TRLO1 XLON 190 124.20 08:45:32 00344156505TRLO1 XLON 186 124.20 08:45:32 00344156506TRLO1 XLON 644 123.80 08:46:03 00344156975TRLO1 XLON 644 124.00 08:46:03 00344156976TRLO1 XLON 580 123.40 08:46:10 00344157050TRLO1 XLON 51 123.40 09:09:35 00344178909TRLO1 XLON 568 123.40 09:09:35 00344178910TRLO1 XLON 638 123.40 09:09:35 00344178911TRLO1 XLON 642 123.20 09:09:36 00344178932TRLO1 XLON 640 123.20 09:09:37 00344178944TRLO1 XLON 588 123.20 09:09:52 00344179201TRLO1 XLON 594 123.00 09:18:18 00344186725TRLO1 XLON 63 123.40 09:25:18 00344193542TRLO1 XLON 61 123.40 09:25:18 00344193543TRLO1 XLON 135 123.40 09:25:18 00344193544TRLO1 XLON 213 123.40 09:25:18 00344193545TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 09:41:07 00344209156TRLO1 XLON 77 123.60 10:34:13 00344258435TRLO1 XLON 238 123.80 10:34:14 00344258464TRLO1 XLON 213 123.80 10:34:14 00344258465TRLO1 XLON 218 123.80 10:34:14 00344258466TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 10:34:18 00344258552TRLO1 XLON 368 123.60 10:34:18 00344258553TRLO1 XLON 506 123.60 10:34:20 00344258584TRLO1 XLON 68 123.60 10:34:26 00344258654TRLO1 XLON 319 123.60 10:34:56 00344259042TRLO1 XLON 6 123.60 10:35:20 00344259447TRLO1 XLON 616 123.40 10:45:10 00344267804TRLO1 XLON 608 123.20 10:52:03 00344273495TRLO1 XLON 298 123.00 10:52:29 00344273776TRLO1 XLON 335 123.00 10:52:29 00344273777TRLO1 XLON 10 123.20 11:15:21 00344278513TRLO1 XLON 611 123.60 11:27:26 00344279288TRLO1 XLON 124 123.80 11:40:37 00344280198TRLO1 XLON 475 123.80 11:40:37 00344280199TRLO1 XLON 614 123.60 11:41:17 00344280215TRLO1 XLON 24 123.40 12:11:05 00344281274TRLO1 XLON 59 123.40 12:11:05 00344281275TRLO1 XLON 488 123.40 12:11:10 00344281276TRLO1 XLON 59 123.20 13:15:49 00344283082TRLO1 XLON 115 123.20 13:15:49 00344283083TRLO1 XLON 429 123.20 13:15:49 00344283084TRLO1 XLON 425 123.00 13:16:26 00344283128TRLO1 XLON 204 123.00 13:16:26 00344283129TRLO1 XLON 500 122.60 13:25:46 00344283398TRLO1 XLON 136 122.60 13:25:46 00344283399TRLO1 XLON 1819 122.40 13:33:37 00344283606TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 13:37:56 00344283699TRLO1 XLON 140 122.40 13:40:25 00344283744TRLO1 XLON 1 122.40 13:45:25 00344283852TRLO1 XLON 144 122.40 13:49:19 00344283959TRLO1 XLON 111 122.40 13:56:40 00344284205TRLO1 XLON 193 122.40 14:00:16 00344284396TRLO1 XLON 57 122.20 14:10:59 00344285180TRLO1 XLON 44 122.20 14:14:38 00344285233TRLO1 XLON 258 122.40 14:14:41 00344285234TRLO1 XLON

