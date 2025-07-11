Anzeige
Freitag, 11.07.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
11.07.25 | 15:29
1,380 Euro
-0,72 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,67018:37
11.07.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jul-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
11 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,622 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.6936p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,518,948 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,518,948) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.6936p                       63,622

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
580             124.60          08:12:49         00344129919TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              124.60          08:12:49         00344129920TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.60          08:15:43         00344131973TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             124.00          08:15:43         00344131975TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             124.20          08:26:38         00344140267TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             124.20          08:26:38         00344140268TRLO1     XLON 
 
406             124.20          08:26:38         00344140269TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             124.20          08:30:18         00344143589TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             124.20          08:30:18         00344143590TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             124.20          08:30:18         00344143591TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             123.80          08:31:12         00344144300TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             124.00          08:31:12         00344144301TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             123.60          08:41:17         00344152656TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             124.20          08:45:32         00344156504TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             124.20          08:45:32         00344156505TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             124.20          08:45:32         00344156506TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             123.80          08:46:03         00344156975TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             124.00          08:46:03         00344156976TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             123.40          08:46:10         00344157050TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              123.40          09:09:35         00344178909TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             123.40          09:09:35         00344178910TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.40          09:09:35         00344178911TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.20          09:09:36         00344178932TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.20          09:09:37         00344178944TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             123.20          09:09:52         00344179201TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             123.00          09:18:18         00344186725TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              123.40          09:25:18         00344193542TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.40          09:25:18         00344193543TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             123.40          09:25:18         00344193544TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             123.40          09:25:18         00344193545TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.40          09:41:07         00344209156TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              123.60          10:34:13         00344258435TRLO1     XLON 
 
238             123.80          10:34:14         00344258464TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             123.80          10:34:14         00344258465TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             123.80          10:34:14         00344258466TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.60          10:34:18         00344258552TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             123.60          10:34:18         00344258553TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             123.60          10:34:20         00344258584TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              123.60          10:34:26         00344258654TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             123.60          10:34:56         00344259042TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              123.60          10:35:20         00344259447TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             123.40          10:45:10         00344267804TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             123.20          10:52:03         00344273495TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             123.00          10:52:29         00344273776TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             123.00          10:52:29         00344273777TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              123.20          11:15:21         00344278513TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.60          11:27:26         00344279288TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             123.80          11:40:37         00344280198TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             123.80          11:40:37         00344280199TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             123.60          11:41:17         00344280215TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              123.40          12:11:05         00344281274TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              123.40          12:11:05         00344281275TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             123.40          12:11:10         00344281276TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              123.20          13:15:49         00344283082TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             123.20          13:15:49         00344283083TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             123.20          13:15:49         00344283084TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             123.00          13:16:26         00344283128TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             123.00          13:16:26         00344283129TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.60          13:25:46         00344283398TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             122.60          13:25:46         00344283399TRLO1     XLON 
 
1819             122.40          13:33:37         00344283606TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          13:37:56         00344283699TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             122.40          13:40:25         00344283744TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              122.40          13:45:25         00344283852TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             122.40          13:49:19         00344283959TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             122.40          13:56:40         00344284205TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             122.40          14:00:16         00344284396TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              122.20          14:10:59         00344285180TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              122.20          14:14:38         00344285233TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             122.40          14:14:41         00344285234TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
