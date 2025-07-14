Skanska builds new chocolate factory for Fazer in Lahti, Finland, for EUR 89M, about SEK 980M

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Fazer to build their new chocolate factory in Lahti, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 89M, about SEK 980M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project encompasses the construction of the factory in Lahti. The scope of the project is 34,000 gross square meters. The project is aiming for a Breeam environmental certification.

The construction is scheduled to commence in September 2025 and will be completed in December 2027.

