WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 10:00 Uhr
Skanska builds new chocolate factory for Fazer in Lahti, Finland, for EUR 89M, about SEK 980M

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Fazer to build their new chocolate factory in Lahti, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 89M, about SEK 980M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project encompasses the construction of the factory in Lahti. The scope of the project is 34,000 gross square meters. The project is aiming for a Breeam environmental certification.

The construction is scheduled to commence in September 2025 and will be completed in December 2027.

For further information please contact:

Cristina Rinnetie-Uski, Vice President Marketing and Communications, Skanska Finland, tel +358 405 019 816

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-chocolate-factory-for-fazer-in-lahti--finland--for-eur-89m--about-sek-980m,c4206472

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4206472/3579029.pdf

20250714 FI chocolate factory

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-fi-chocolate-factory---image-cred-sweco-fazer,c3456105

Image FI chocolate factory - image cred Sweco Fazer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-new-chocolate-factory-for-fazer-in-lahti-finland-for-eur-89m-about-sek-980m-302504134.html

