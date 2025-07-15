DJ RM plc: Interim Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Interim Results 15-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 July 2025 RM plc Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2025 Progress on improving profitability, on course to meet FY25 expectations RM plc ('RM', the 'Company'), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2025. Financial highlights GBPm HY25 HY24 as reported Variance HY24 Variance restated1 Revenue from continuing operations 73.2 79.2 (7.6%) 78.3 (6.5%) Loss before tax from continuing operations (4.3) (6.8) 36.8% (6.6) 34.8% Discontinued operations1 - - - (0.2) n/a Statutory loss after tax (3.3) (6.8) 51.5% (6.8) 51.5% Diluted EPS from continuing operations (4.0)p (8.1)p 50.6% (7.8)p 48.7% Adjusted performance measures2: Adjusted operating profit/(loss) from continuing 0.9 (0.6) 250.0% (0.3) 400.0% operations 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments3 3.5 59.1% 2.4 45.8% Adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations (2.4) (3.7) 35.1% (3.4) 29.4% Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (2.0)p (4.1)p 51.2% (3.7)p 45.9% Adjusted net debt4 59.6 52.7 13.1% 52.7 13.1%

Highlights

-- Adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments increased to GBP3.5m (HY24 restated: GBP2.4m) and adjusted operating

profit improved by GBP1.2m to GBP0.9m (HY24 restated: loss of GBP0.3m). -- Continued progress on margin improvement and cost control, with annualised cost savings of GBP20m+ delivered to date

since the start of the transformation of RM. -- Revenue from continuing operations1 of GBP73.2m, down 6.5% (HY24 restated: GBP78.3m), reflecting the impact of ongoing

UK schools budget pressures in Technology and TTS as well as that of tariffs on TTS's US business, which accounts

for c.2% of group revenues. -- Significantly, Assessment revenue increased, with core platform revenue up by 19% in HY25 -- Statutory loss after tax of GBP3.3m (HY24: loss GBP6.8m) -- Adjusted net debt increased to GBP59.6m (HY24: GBP52.7m) due to continued investment in the global accreditation

platform, now branded RM Ava. -- Signed extended banking agreement for a further 12 months to July 2027 on broadly similar terms demonstrating

supportive banking relationship. -- Triennial valuations for closed defined benefits pension schemes showed swing to surplus of GBP10.5m, meaning no

further contributions expected beyond remaining GBP1.8m as previously agreed.

Assessment platform showing strong growth

-- Launch of RM Ava, the adaptive virtual accreditation platform, in June 2025 enabling integration of all assessment

tools into a single sign-on system. The platform will support the global transition to digital assessment and be a

key driver of future profitable growth. -- Growth in Assessment's contracted order book,5 including contracts awarded in H1 and signed in H2, from GBP95.7m to

GBP106.6m. -- This includes new customer, Trinity College, who has chosen RM to provide assessment solutions using its platform. -- 96% of annualised revenue up for renewal in HY25 was successfully renewed, including SEAB in Singapore, and SACE in

Australia, demonstrating customer confidence and improved revenue visibility.

Current trading and outlook

-- RM remains on course to meet full year management expectations for adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA. -- As with prior years the Company's seasonal H2 weighting remains and trading in H2 to date has started on an upward

trajectory. -- Assessment revenue growth expected to offset the temporary decline in TTS and Technology by the end of the year. -- Further strategic Assessment customer wins are expected to land in H2, building on the H1 momentum. -- Decision to progress with legal and operational separation of the three divisions, to enable strategic flexibility

and unlock further cost saving opportunities.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"I'm really pleased with the continued progress we're making in positioning RM for sustainable, long-term growth. Our profitability has improved further, driven by stronger margins and the benefits of our cost-saving initiatives. The recent extension of our banking facility also underlines the confidence our lenders have in the actions we are taking and our strategic direction.

"In our Assessment division, RM Ava provides us with a compelling platform in an expanding global market, and we're particularly encouraged by the increase in our contracted order book and customer appetite so far. While ongoing investment in the platform has contributed to the expected increase in net debt, we are confident that this is central to the development of our strategy and will drive significant future growth.

"While UK schools market conditions remain challenging, we see opportunities in both TTS and Technology. We are focused on expanding TTS into international markets and unlocking new contract opportunities for our Technology business, both with multi-academy trusts but also across the broader public sector.

"Our plans to legally and operationally separate our three divisions will enhance our strategic optionality, allowing each business to be more agile and execute more effectively.

"We are building real momentum, and I want to thank all of my colleagues for their continued hard work and commitment in delivering another solid set of results."

Notes

1. Discontinued operations in HY24 restated include the closure of RM Consortium, which occurred during the second

half of the year ended 30 November 2024. 2. Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit/(loss), adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments,

adjusted loss before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (see

Note 4 to the financial statements) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence. The Group

reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to

ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. The treatment of adjusted items is applied

consistently year-on-year. 3. The definition of adjusted EBITDA has been redefined to exclude share-based payment charges and comparatives have

been restated. See Note 4. 4. Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and

overdrafts. Lease liabilities of GBP14.8m (30 November 2024: GBP15.0m) are excluded from this measure as they are not

included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations. 5. Contracted order book represents secured revenue, supported by a contract, that is yet to be recognised as revenue

in the financial statements.

Presentation details

A presentation by Management for investors and analysts is available on the company website at https://www.rmplc.com /.

Contacts:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and Investor Relations

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcomes.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses comprise:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and

governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary

schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools

and colleges.

Chief Executive's statement

Progress on improving profitability

Overview

