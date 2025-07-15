Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 08:02
1,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,16008:48
Dow Jones News
15.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Interim Results

DJ RM plc: Interim Results 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Interim Results 
15-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 July 2025 
 
RM plc 
 
Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2025 
 
Progress on improving profitability, on course to meet FY25 expectations 
 
  
 
RM plc ('RM', the 'Company'), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment 
solution provider, reports its interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2025. 
 
  
 
Financial highlights 
 
GBPm                         HY25    HY24 as reported  Variance   HY24     Variance 
                                                restated1 
 
 
Revenue from continuing operations         73.2    79.2        (7.6%)    78.3     (6.5%) 
 
Loss before tax from continuing operations     (4.3)   (6.8)       36.8%    (6.6)    34.8% 
 
Discontinued operations1              -     -         -      (0.2)    n/a 
 
Statutory loss after tax              (3.3)   (6.8)       51.5%    (6.8)    51.5% 
 
Diluted EPS from continuing operations       (4.0)p   (8.1)p       50.6%    (7.8)p    48.7% 
 
Adjusted performance measures2:                                           
 
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) from continuing  0.9    (0.6)       250.0%    (0.3)    400.0% 
operations 
 
 
                                2.2 
Adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments3   3.5            59.1%    2.4     45.8% 
                              
 
Adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations (2.4)   (3.7)       35.1%    (3.4)    29.4% 
 
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations   (2.0)p   (4.1)p       51.2%    (3.7)p    45.9% 
 
Adjusted net debt4                 59.6    52.7        13.1%    52.7     13.1%

Highlights

-- Adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments increased to GBP3.5m (HY24 restated: GBP2.4m) and adjusted operating

profit improved by GBP1.2m to GBP0.9m (HY24 restated: loss of GBP0.3m). -- Continued progress on margin improvement and cost control, with annualised cost savings of GBP20m+ delivered to date

since the start of the transformation of RM. -- Revenue from continuing operations1 of GBP73.2m, down 6.5% (HY24 restated: GBP78.3m), reflecting the impact of ongoing

UK schools budget pressures in Technology and TTS as well as that of tariffs on TTS's US business, which accounts

for c.2% of group revenues. -- Significantly, Assessment revenue increased, with core platform revenue up by 19% in HY25 -- Statutory loss after tax of GBP3.3m (HY24: loss GBP6.8m) -- Adjusted net debt increased to GBP59.6m (HY24: GBP52.7m) due to continued investment in the global accreditation

platform, now branded RM Ava. -- Signed extended banking agreement for a further 12 months to July 2027 on broadly similar terms demonstrating

supportive banking relationship. -- Triennial valuations for closed defined benefits pension schemes showed swing to surplus of GBP10.5m, meaning no

further contributions expected beyond remaining GBP1.8m as previously agreed.

Assessment platform showing strong growth

-- Launch of RM Ava, the adaptive virtual accreditation platform, in June 2025 enabling integration of all assessment

tools into a single sign-on system. The platform will support the global transition to digital assessment and be a

key driver of future profitable growth. -- Growth in Assessment's contracted order book,5 including contracts awarded in H1 and signed in H2, from GBP95.7m to

GBP106.6m. -- This includes new customer, Trinity College, who has chosen RM to provide assessment solutions using its platform. -- 96% of annualised revenue up for renewal in HY25 was successfully renewed, including SEAB in Singapore, and SACE in

Australia, demonstrating customer confidence and improved revenue visibility.

Current trading and outlook

-- RM remains on course to meet full year management expectations for adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA. -- As with prior years the Company's seasonal H2 weighting remains and trading in H2 to date has started on an upward

trajectory. -- Assessment revenue growth expected to offset the temporary decline in TTS and Technology by the end of the year. -- Further strategic Assessment customer wins are expected to land in H2, building on the H1 momentum. -- Decision to progress with legal and operational separation of the three divisions, to enable strategic flexibility

and unlock further cost saving opportunities.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"I'm really pleased with the continued progress we're making in positioning RM for sustainable, long-term growth. Our profitability has improved further, driven by stronger margins and the benefits of our cost-saving initiatives. The recent extension of our banking facility also underlines the confidence our lenders have in the actions we are taking and our strategic direction.

"In our Assessment division, RM Ava provides us with a compelling platform in an expanding global market, and we're particularly encouraged by the increase in our contracted order book and customer appetite so far. While ongoing investment in the platform has contributed to the expected increase in net debt, we are confident that this is central to the development of our strategy and will drive significant future growth.

"While UK schools market conditions remain challenging, we see opportunities in both TTS and Technology. We are focused on expanding TTS into international markets and unlocking new contract opportunities for our Technology business, both with multi-academy trusts but also across the broader public sector.

"Our plans to legally and operationally separate our three divisions will enhance our strategic optionality, allowing each business to be more agile and execute more effectively.

"We are building real momentum, and I want to thank all of my colleagues for their continued hard work and commitment in delivering another solid set of results."

Notes

1. Discontinued operations in HY24 restated include the closure of RM Consortium, which occurred during the second

half of the year ended 30 November 2024. 2. Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit/(loss), adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based payments,

adjusted loss before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (see

Note 4 to the financial statements) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence. The Group

reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to

ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. The treatment of adjusted items is applied

consistently year-on-year. 3. The definition of adjusted EBITDA has been redefined to exclude share-based payment charges and comparatives have

been restated. See Note 4. 4. Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and

overdrafts. Lease liabilities of GBP14.8m (30 November 2024: GBP15.0m) are excluded from this measure as they are not

included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations. 5. Contracted order book represents secured revenue, supported by a contract, that is yet to be recognised as revenue

in the financial statements.

Presentation details

A presentation by Management for investors and analysts is available on the company website at https://www.rmplc.com /.

Contacts:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and Investor Relations

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcomes.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses comprise:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and

governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary

schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools

and colleges.

Chief Executive's statement

Progress on improving profitability

Overview

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.