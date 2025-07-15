Deus X Capital Commits SEK 300 Million Worth of Bitcoin to Hilbert Group's Crypto Treasury Strategy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), the global crypto asset manager, today announced a SEK 300 million Bitcoin commitment from Deus X Capital, marking the second major funding tranche for its crypto treasury strategy - on top of last week's initial SEK 200 million convertible bond financing announcement. The new Deus X tranche is a loan at attractive terms to Hilbert.

Deus X Capital becomes the first institutional investor in Hilbert's treasury strategy, committing to a secured Bitcoin facility that will transfer 233 Bitcoins (roughly SEK 300 million worth of BTC) to Hilbert's balance sheet. The transaction is subject to completion of due diligence and final documentation.

Combined, the initial two funding tranches will put Hilbert's treasury capacity at roughly 430 BTC (USD 52 million or SEK 500 million). Hilbert is committed to becoming the biggest crypto asset manager with the largest actively managed corporate Bitcoin treasury in Europe.

Unlike passive corporate Bitcoin strategies, Hilbert leverages its specialized crypto asset management expertise and AI-driven risk management to actively optimize treasury performance. The strategy will be overseen by a dedicated Treasury Committee, chaired by CIO Russell Thompson, with potential expansion to additional digital currencies over time.

Russell Thompson, CIO of Hilbert Group , comments: "Hilbert Group's core institutional asset management business naturally possesses the infrastructure and expertise to run a best-in-class corporate crypto treasury strategy - the objective of which is to maximize Bitcoins per share for our shareholders."

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group , said: "This represents a fundamental shift in how European public companies can harness digital assets as strategic growth drivers. We're not just allocating to Bitcoin-we're building the infrastructure for institutional-grade crypto treasury management that will define the next decade of corporate finance evolution."

Tim Grant, CEO of Deus X Capital , comments: "Hilbert's ability to structure, operate, and manage complex digital asset strategies with institutional rigor makes them a unique platform in European markets. We are excited to continue our journey with Hilbert Group and see them become the flag bearer for actively managed corporate treasury in Europe."

Hilbert expects to complete facility establishment and begin acquisition within one month, with regular shareholder updates throughout implementation. A full transparency dashboard will provide real-time visibility into treasury holdings and performance.

