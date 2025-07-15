Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 09:59
1,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 10:26 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Deus X Capital Commits SEK 300 Million Worth of Bitcoin to Hilbert Group's Crypto Treasury Strategy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), the global crypto asset manager, today announced a SEK 300 million Bitcoin commitment from Deus X Capital, marking the second major funding tranche for its crypto treasury strategy - on top of last week's initial SEK 200 million convertible bond financing announcement. The new Deus X tranche is a loan at attractive terms to Hilbert.

Deus X Capital becomes the first institutional investor in Hilbert's treasury strategy, committing to a secured Bitcoin facility that will transfer 233 Bitcoins (roughly SEK 300 million worth of BTC) to Hilbert's balance sheet. The transaction is subject to completion of due diligence and final documentation.

Combined, the initial two funding tranches will put Hilbert's treasury capacity at roughly 430 BTC (USD 52 million or SEK 500 million). Hilbert is committed to becoming the biggest crypto asset manager with the largest actively managed corporate Bitcoin treasury in Europe.

Unlike passive corporate Bitcoin strategies, Hilbert leverages its specialized crypto asset management expertise and AI-driven risk management to actively optimize treasury performance. The strategy will be overseen by a dedicated Treasury Committee, chaired by CIO Russell Thompson, with potential expansion to additional digital currencies over time.

Russell Thompson, CIO of Hilbert Group , comments: "Hilbert Group's core institutional asset management business naturally possesses the infrastructure and expertise to run a best-in-class corporate crypto treasury strategy - the objective of which is to maximize Bitcoins per share for our shareholders."

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group , said: "This represents a fundamental shift in how European public companies can harness digital assets as strategic growth drivers. We're not just allocating to Bitcoin-we're building the infrastructure for institutional-grade crypto treasury management that will define the next decade of corporate finance evolution."

Tim Grant, CEO of Deus X Capital , comments: "Hilbert's ability to structure, operate, and manage complex digital asset strategies with institutional rigor makes them a unique platform in European markets. We are excited to continue our journey with Hilbert Group and see them become the flag bearer for actively managed corporate treasury in Europe."

Hilbert expects to complete facility establishment and begin acquisition within one month, with regular shareholder updates throughout implementation. A full transparency dashboard will provide real-time visibility into treasury holdings and performance.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Deus X Capital Commits SEK 300 Million Worth of Bitcoin to Hilbert Group's Crypto Treasury Strategy

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/deus-x-capital-commits-sek-300-million-worth-of-bitcoin-to-hilbert-gr-1048814

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
