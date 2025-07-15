Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Headline:Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:

15 July 2025

Name of applicant:

The Diverse Income Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Periods of return:

From: 4 May 2024 to 3 November 2024

From: 4 November 2024 to 3 May 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Name of contact:

Ricky Law

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

Company Secretary

07858 305741

End of Announcement

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


