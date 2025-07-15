Hilbert Group makes payment to Liberty Road Capital

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) announced on 24 March 2025 the successful closing on an asset purchase deal with Liberty Road Capital.

The purchase price shall be paid in the form of newly issued B-shares in Hilbert Group and could, depending on certain conditions, amount to an equity stake in Hilbert Group AB of up to 30 per cent (calculated on the number of shares in Hilbert Group at the time of the agreement). At closing Hilbert Group paid Liberty Road Capital 7,012,963 B-shares, corresponding to 7.5 per cent of the share capital.

The conditions for a payment of an additional 7.5 per cent equity stake have now been fulfilled. The Board of Directors has therefore resolved, based on the authorization by the last AGM, to carry out a directed new share issue to Liberty Road Capital of 7,012,963 B-shares.

Following registration of the new issue, the number of issued and outstanding shares in Hilbert Group will amount to 82,172,909 (divided into 8,500,000 A-shares and 73,672,909 B-shares.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

