Nanterre, 17 July 2025

VINCI has reached an agreement to acquire Wärtsilä SAM Electronics GmbH

Expanding VINCI Energies' position in the defense market

€100 million revenue and 350 employees in Germany

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement to acquire Wärtsilä SAM Electronics GmbH, a company based in Hamburg in Germany.

Founded in 1906, this company - a subsidiary of the Finnish group Wärtsilä Corporation - focused on technologies for energy and marine, is active in the field of electrical and automation integration for the German navy and naval shipyards in the north of the country (Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven, Elmenhorst, Bremerhaven and Kiel).

This acquisition will enable VINCI Energies, through its brand Actemium, to expand its range of services in the industrial sector and to strengthen its position in the German defense market by integrating the expertise of 350 new employees and an additional full-year revenue of €100 million.

The agreement, which is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2025, is subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

In Germany, VINCI Energies operates in its four business lines - Infrastructure, Industry, Building Solutions and ICT*- and employs 16,600 people in 385 sites.

In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of almost €5.6 billion in Germany - its second-largest international market - including €4.1 billion in energy solutions (VINCI Energies €3.4 billion and Cobra IS €0.7 billion) and €1.4 billion for VINCI Construction. VINCI Concessions is also present in Germany through five public-private partnerships for the management of highway infrastructure, as well as in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

*(Information and Communication Technology)

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com