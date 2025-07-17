

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keros Therapeutics (KROS) announced that the first patient was dosed in the Phase 3 RENEW clinical trial of elritercept in adults with transfusion-dependent anemia with very low, low, or intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The dosing of the first patient triggers a $10 million milestone payment to Keros under the license agreement with Takeda.



Under the terms of the license agreement with Takeda to further develop, manufacture and commercialize elritercept worldwide outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, Keros received a $200 million upfront cash payment in February 2025, and is eligible to receive development, commercial and sales milestones with the potential to exceed $1.1 billion.



