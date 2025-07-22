

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.11 to $10.41 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.20 to $11.50 per share on net sales up or down in low-single digit percentage.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.65 to $12.05 per share on net sales growth un the low-single digit percentage.



On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.75 per share on net sales growth of 2.53 percent to $24.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up or down in low-single digits from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 2.84 percent to $6.14 billion.



